Shillong Honeymoon Murder Shocker: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts As ‘Killer’ Wife Gets Bail, Says ‘Won’t Keep Her, Raja’s Family Has Right To…’

A local court on Tuesday granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of getting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi killed during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Additional DC (Judicial) of East Khasi Hills in Shillong, Dashalene R. Kharbteng, granted bail after observing that the police failed to properly inform the accused about the grounds of her arrest, which adversely affected her defence. She had been arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 8, 2025, in connection with her husband’s murder- just weeks after their May 12 wedding.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Won’t Keep His Sister After Raja Raghuvanshi Murder

However, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother, Govind, declared that he won’t support his sister in any manner.

Govind said, “I also learned that Sonam has been granted bail, but the court order is still pending… We don’t have a private lawyer yet. The lawyer allotted through the government is currently engaged. I don’t know when she’ll be released, where she’ll be staying, or whether she’ll be in Shillong or not… Before meeting Sonam in jail, I had clearly told him (Raja’s brother) that I had some paperwork-related stuff.”

He further added, “I had clearly told them beforehand… We won’t keep her in the house right now. That’s not a possibility… If it’s the government’s decision, I won’t say anything about it… If my parents want to bring her home. I won’t be staying at home… There’s a process; they (Raja’s family) should go to the High Court if they want to go…”

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Who Are the Five Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case?

Earlier, the Meghalaya Police filed the chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case against five accused in the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong.

Along with the chargesheet, substantial material evidence and enclosures have also been filed in the court. The police named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and have been booked under Section 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What Is Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case? How Sonam Raghuvanshi Murdered Her Husband Raja Raghuvanshi?

Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who went to Meghalaya on his honeymoon along with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, was found dead in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2, this year.

Sonam, who had been missing for many days, was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Later, as part of its investigation, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of its investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others.

Also Read: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Why Sonam Raghuvanshi Granted Bail After Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s Chilling Murder? Receives Massive Backlash