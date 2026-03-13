Meet Eesha Barjatya And Abhishek: Bollywood Turns Up For The Grand Wedding Reception Of Sooraj Barjatya’s Daughter

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and her husband Abhishek in Mumbai, turning the evening into a star-studded celebration. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived to bless the newlyweds and congratulate the Barjatya family, making the event one of the most talked-about gatherings in the film industry.

The lavish reception was attended by many well-known personalities from the Hindi film industry, reflecting the close bond that the filmmaker shares with Bollywood stars who have worked with him over the years.

Star-Studded Presence At The Reception

The reception saw a long list of celebrities making stylish appearances. Actors including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Anupam Kher were among the early guests who arrived to congratulate the couple.

Many other Bollywood personalities were also spotted at the venue, adding glamour to the celebration.

Several of these actors share a long professional association with Sooraj Barjatya, having collaborated with him on some of Bollywood’s most popular family films.

A Grand Celebration In Mumbai

The wedding reception took place at a luxury venue in Mumbai and was attended by friends, family members, and industry colleagues. The event celebrated the marriage of Eesha Barjatya and Abhishek, with guests gathering to bless the newly married couple and share the joyous occasion with the filmmaker’s family.

Photos and videos from the evening quickly surfaced online, showing celebrities posing for photographers and greeting the hosts. The gathering reflected the warmth and strong relationships Sooraj Barjatya has maintained in the industry over the decades.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Strong Industry Connect

Sooraj Barjatya is widely known for directing iconic family-oriented films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain and Vivah, which helped define the traditional family drama genre in Bollywood.

