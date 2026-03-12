Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Naveen Kasturia-Sunny Hinduja’s UPSC-Based Series Online

Fans of Aspirants can rejoice as the highly anticipated third season is finally set to release on March 13, 2026.

The season will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, giving viewers a front-row seat to the unfolding drama of civil service life and rivalries among the beloved characters.

Plot Overview: Abhilash Faces a New Challenge

Season 3 shifts the narrative from UPSC exam preparation to the post-success challenges of working within the administrative system. Naveen Kasturia reprises his role as Abhilash Sharma, now a District Magistrate, who faces an official inquiry following allegations from Sandeep Bhaiya, played by Sunny Hinduja.

The season explores professional dilemmas, ethical challenges, and personal relationships, while weaving together past and present timelines. Flashbacks revisit Abhilash’s final UPSC attempt in Mukherjee Nagar, showing the emotional and ethical stakes that shaped his journey.

When and Where to Watch Aspirants Season 3

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Language: Hindi (with possible subtitles in English)

Genre: Drama / Coming-of-Age

Subscribers to Prime Video can stream all episodes as soon as the season drops, making it a must-watch for fans of the TVF series.

Cast and Characters Returning in Season 3

The third season brings back fan favorites along with some new faces:

Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash Sharma

Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep Singh Ohlan (Sandeep Bhaiya)

Shivankit Singh Parihar as Guri

Abhilash Thapliyal as SK (Shwetketu Jha)

Namita Dubey as Dhairya

Tengam Celine as Deepa Nabam

Jatin Goswami as a rival District Magistrate

The ensemble cast continues to navigate friendships, rivalries, and professional conflicts, bringing depth to the story of ambition, responsibility, and life after UPSC.

Direction and Creative Team

Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Season 3 dives deeper into the emotional and professional stakes of civil service life. The series blends personal struggles with administrative responsibilities, maintaining TVF’s signature style of storytelling with layered narratives and rich character arcs.

What Makes Season 3 a Must-Watch

Explores life after UPSC exams, showing the real pressures of administrative roles.

Intensifies the Abhilash vs. Sandeep Bhaiya rivalry.

Maintains parallel timelines to highlight past sacrifices and present challenges.

Features a strong ensemble cast and compelling character arcs.

With its March 13, 2026 release on Amazon Prime Video, Aspirants Season 3 promises high-voltage storytelling for fans of coming-of-age drama and civil service narratives. Mark your calendars to catch Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja as they bring Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya’s gripping journey to life.

