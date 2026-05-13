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Home > India News > Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes

Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes

Air India has suspended and reduced over 1,200 international flights till August 2026 due to rising fuel prices and West Asia airspace restrictions. Check the full list of affected routes, including Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Singapore, and Sydney.

Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto - Check Affected Routes (Image: X)
Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto - Check Affected Routes (Image: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 18:32 IST

Air India has announced a massive reduction in its international operations for the summer of 2026, temporarily suspending and scaling back more than 1,200 international flights between June and August. The airline said the move has been triggered by soaring aviation turbine fuel prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and continued restrictions over key international air corridors. The airline clarified that rumors claiming all international services had been cancelled are false. Despite the temporary cuts, Air India will continue operating more than 1,200 international flights every month across five continents. According to airline officials, conflicts in West Asia have forced airlines to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, resulting in significantly longer flight durations, increased fuel burn, and rising operational costs. Air India stated that proactive schedule rationalisation is necessary to maintain operational stability and avoid last-minute cancellations during the busy summer travel season.

North America Routes Affected

Several important routes connecting India with the United States and Canada will either be suspended or operate with reduced frequencies.

  • Delhi-Chicago temporarily suspended
  • Delhi-Newark temporarily suspended
  • Mumbai-New York (JFK) temporarily suspended
  • Delhi-New York (JFK) continues daily operations
  • Delhi-San Francisco reduced from 10 weekly flights to 7 weekly flights
  • Delhi-Toronto reduced from 10 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights through July
  • Delhi-Vancouver reduced from 7 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights
  • Mumbai-Newark increased from 3 weekly flights to daily operations

Europe Routes Facing Cuts

Air India has reduced frequencies on several major European destinations.

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  • Delhi-Paris reduced from 14 weekly flights to 7
  • Delhi-Copenhagen reduced from 4 weekly flights to 3
  • Delhi-Milan reduced from 5 weekly flights to 4
  • Delhi-Vienna reduced from 4 weekly flights to 3
  • Delhi-Zurich reduced from 4 weekly flights to 3
  • Delhi-Rome reduced from 4 weekly flights to 3

Australia Flights Reduced

Flights between India and Australia are also being trimmed.

  • Delhi-Melbourne reduced from daily operations to 4 weekly flights
  • Delhi-Sydney reduced from 7 weekly flights to 4 weekly flights

Singapore, Bangkok, and Asia Routes Hit

Several routes across Southeast Asia and East Asia are affected.

  • Delhi-Shanghai temporarily suspended
  • Delhi-Singapore reduced from 24 weekly flights to 14
  • Mumbai-Singapore reduced from 14 weekly flights to 7
  • Chennai-Singapore temporarily suspended
  • Delhi-Bangkok reduced from 28 weekly flights to 21
  • Mumbai-Bangkok reduced from 13 weekly flights to 7
  • Delhi-Kuala Lumpur reduced from 10 weekly flights to 5
  • Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City reduced from 7 weekly flights to 4
  • Delhi-Hanoi reduced from 5 weekly flights to 4

Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka And Maldives Routes Affected

Air India has also announced major reductions across South Asian destinations.

  • Delhi-Kathmandu reduced from 42 weekly flights to 21 during July and August.
  • Delhi-Dhaka reduced from 7 weekly flights to 4
  • Mumbai-Dhaka temporarily suspended
  • Mumbai-Colombo reduced from 7 weekly flights to 4
  • Delhi-Colombo reduced from 14 weekly flights to 12
  • Delhi-Malé temporarily suspended

Why Air India Is Cutting Flights

Air India said several international routes have become commercially difficult to sustain because of:

  • Record-high aviation fuel prices
  • West Asia conflict and airspace restrictions
  • Longer rerouted flight paths
  • Increased crew and operational costs
  • Weakening passenger demand in certain sectors

Reports suggest Air India had already reduced nearly 90 daily flights earlier in May before announcing an additional round of international cuts for the June-August period.

Passenger Advisory

Air India said affected passengers will receive support through alternate flight arrangements wherever possible. Travelers will also be eligible for:

  • Free date changes
  • Full refunds
  • Rebooking assistance

Passengers are advised to regularly check schedules through the official Air India website before traveling.

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Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes

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Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes

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Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes

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Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes
Air India Suspends 1,200 International Flights: From Chicago, New York To Toronto – Check Affected Routes
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