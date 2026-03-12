Legends League Cricket 2026: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

The new edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) has kickstarted and is all set to entertain the fans and spectators. Mumbai Spartans took on India Captains in the very first match in Haldwani. India Captains began the campaign on a positive note with a 23-run win after defending a target of 151.

The Royal Riders Punjab took on India Tigers in the second fixture in Haldwani while Konark Suryas Odisha play Southern Super Stars each on March 13 in Coimbatore. Southern Super Stars took on Konark Suryas Odisha in the final in the last season’s final. The match was eventually decided in a Super Over, where Southern Super Stars held their nerve to secure the trophy.

Past seasons have featured a host of renowned cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Ross Taylor.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of the Legends League Cricket 2026.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2026 be telecast?

The Legends League Cricket 2026 will be live on Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the Legends League Cricket 2026?

The Legends League Cricket 2026 live streaming is available on Fancode.

Schedule:

Legends League Cricket 2026: Squads

India Captains: Irfan Pathan, Hashim Amla, Lahiru Thirimanne, Hamilton Masakadza, Parvinder Awana, Asela Gunaratne, Iqbal Abdullah, Shreevats Goswami, Diwesh Pathania, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Abhishek Sakuja, Priyank Panchal, Kuldeep Hooda, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Sheldon Jackson.

Royal Riders Punjab: Cheteshwar Pujara, Thisara Perera, Rishi Dhawan, Angelo Perera, Chaturanga De Silva, Trevon Griffith, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asghar Afghan, Mark Deyal, William Perkins, Anureet Singh, Farman Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, M.S Shahzad, Pawan Suyal, Sarul Kanwar, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari.

Konark Suryas Odisha: R Ashwin, Ben Dunk, Ross Taylor, Piyush Chawla, Chandrapal Hemraj, Miguel Cummins, Jermaine Blackwood, Lasith Lakshan, Kennar Lewis, Jesal Karia, Rayad Emrit, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Surain Thakar, Akshay Wakhre, Imtiaz Ahmad, Vikas Tokas, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Rajeev Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Malinda Pushpakumara, Chirag Gandhi.

India Tigers: Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Tilakratne Dilshan, Pawan Negi, Amitoze Singh, Akalanka Ganegama, Samit Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ambati Rayudu, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Kuldeep Hooda, Thilan Thushara, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shadab Jakati, Abu Nechim, Kirk Edwards, Kamau Leverock, Sumit Singh, Amit Paunikar.

Southern Super Stars: Harbhajan Singh, Martin Guptill, Dinesh Karthik, Saurabh Tiwary, Dilshan Munaweera, Waqarullah Ishaq, Hamid Hassan, Sarabjit Ladda, Sidharth Trivedi, Rahul Yadav, Sudeep Tyagi.

Mumbai Spartans: Suresh Raina, Carlos Brathwaite, S Sreesanth, Manan Sharma, Chadwick Walton, Isuru Udana, Bipul Sharma, Shoaib Khan, Bharath Chipli, Amit Verma, Subodh Bati, KC Cariappa, Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Ishwar Choudhury, Jaykishan Kolsawala.

