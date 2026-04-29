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Home > Sports News > PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller

PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in a record-breaking Champions League semi-final first leg. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele starred, while Harry Kane scored for Bayern, keeping the tie alive ahead of the crucial second leg in Munich.

PSG defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 at Parc des Princes. Image Credit: X
PSG defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 at Parc des Princes. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 29, 2026 10:21:40 IST

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PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller

In a thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday that featured a record number of goals at this stage of the competition, defending champions Paris St. Germain defeated visitors Bayern Munich 5-4. In what will go down in history as a classic, PSG overcame a goal deficit to lead 5-2 with two goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele before Bayern scored twice in three minutes just before the hour to improve their chances for next week’s return leg in Munich. With Bayern coach Vincent Kompany serving out a ban in the stands and his assistant Aaron Danks in the dugout, the match, which featured the most offensive Champions League sides of the season against one another, swiftly lived up to its hype with a relentless pace. 

“We’re really happy, and I think we deserved to win, but we also deserved a draw, and we would have even deserved to lose, because this game was that incredible,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique. “I’ve never seen a game with that rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents, the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, the opponents take so many risks – they’re a top-level side. It was difficult, and the second leg will be too.”

PSG vs Bayern: Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele score in first half

Harry Kane converted a 17th-minute penalty to beat PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and become the first English player to net in six successive Champions League fixtures. The England captain then delivered a well-timed pass for Michael Olise, but his close-range shot was cleared off the line. The hosts should have levelled when Dembele broke through, but his finish flew well wide in the 23rd. Kvaratskhelia did find the net with a trademark move and a low shot after cutting into the box.

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Bayern hit the post following a solo run by Olise and his deflected pass, but it was PSG who scored again in the 33rd with Joao Neves’ glancing header. There was plenty of drama left in the first half with Olise making amends for his earlier miss and drawing Bayern level with a 41st-minute shot after being given far too much space around the box. PSG were then awarded a stoppage-time penalty, and Dembele powered his spot kick past Manuel Neuer to put them back in front.

PSG vs Bayern: Another goal-fest half at Parc des Princes

PSG picked up where they left off after halftime and carved out a two-goal lead when Kvaratskhelia drilled in a 56th-minute effort, and the French side struck again before Bayern had any time to recover, this time Dembele beating Neuer once more with a low drive that went in off the post two minutes later.

The hosts looked to be running away with the game, but Bayern refused to buckle and fought back with two goals of their own in a three-minute span from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz. PSG’s Senny Mayulu rattled the woodwork in the 86th minute as both sides kept up the frenetic pace until the final whistle.

“Although we lost the game, we showed what kind of team we are and that we can deal with setbacks,” said Bayern defender Jonathan Tah. “We know we can win by two goals at home. We’re confident and we’ll give everything next week to reach the final.”

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

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Tags: BayernBayern MunichChampions LeagueChampions League semi-finalHarry KaneKhvicha KvaratskheliaLuis EnriqueOusmane DembeleParc des PrincesPSGPSG 5-4 BayernPSG vs BayernPSG vs Bayern MunichUCL 2026UEFA Champions LeagueUEFA Champions League highlightsVincent Kompany

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PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller

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PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller
PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller
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