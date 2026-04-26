Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

Chelsea New Manager: Following Liam Rosenior’s all too inevitable dismissal, Chelsea may have to choose between two Spanish tacticians in order to find a new head coach. Due to their excellent work at overachieving Bournemouth and Como, respectively, Andoni Iraola and Cesc Fabregas are the two front-runners for the position. But who would be the best candidate for the Blues’ owners in this pivotal appointment of their troubled reign? Iraola and Fabregas stand out among the bookmakers’ favorites as Chelsea’s ownership looks to appoint their fifth permanent head coach in their turbulent four years in power, despite the fact that there are reportedly some less exciting candidates in the running, such as Marco Silva and Edin Terzic.

Why Cesc Farbregas is best choice for Chelsea Manager Role?

Cesc Fabregas’s pedigree more than makes up for his lack of Premier League experience. Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, and other legendary players and coaches were among the former midfield player’s teammates and mentors. The former star of Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea has adopted an open-minded coaching style as a result of taking inspiration from each of them. Given that past football legends like Andrea Pirlo, Wayne Rooney, and Steven Gerrard have so far failed to launch their management careers, this does not, of course, ensure that he will be a great coach himself.

After leading Como, who were in Italy’s fourth division as recently as 2019, to the lofty heights of fifth in Serie A in 2025–2026 after their first season back in Serie A concluded in a 10th-place result, Fabregas is performing at the top level. Rosenior had a rather modest playing career, mostly in the Football League and with bottom-half Premier League sides, and it has been alleged that several Chelsea players were “unconvinced” by his techniques. I don’t mean to offend the Englishman, but Fabregas would undoubtedly be respected more in the locker room. As a player, the 38-year-old won the Champions League, the World Cup, the European Championship, and the Premier League.

Is Andoni Iraola next in line to become Chelsea manager?

Andaoni Iraola is unquestionably a sensible option at this point. Following Rosenior’s absurd and unavoidably early termination after less than four months in charge, Chelsea’s executives will almost surely be looking for a head coach with greater experience in the dugout. Financial considerations will probably support Chelsea’s reasoning if Iraola becomes their first goal. The present manager of Bournemouth has stated that he will leave the south coast team when his contract ends at the end of the current campaign, making him a highly sought-after free agent head coach. Given that the West Londoners only had to pay Rosenior about £4 million after exercising a break option in his six-year deal, the Blues would not have to pay a compensation fee to his current employers, which might tip the scales.

Fabregas vs Iraola: Who is suited to be Chelsea manager?

However, having Fabregas as the manager is an alluring offer if they put their hearts before their heads. The former Chelsea midfield maestro, who was instrumental in the team’s 2014-15 Premier League title victories under Mourinho and two years later under Conte, is revered at Stamford Bridge alongside club legends Frank Lampard, John Terry, and Didier Drogba. This appointment would instantly win over an increasingly disgruntled fan base. Additionally, he looks to have the sharp edge that has won over the supporters of many of Chelsea’s most successful managers, such as Mourinho, Conte, and Thomas Tuchel.

Also Read: Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report