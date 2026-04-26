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Home > Sports News > Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report

Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report

Real Madrid’s star Brazilian man is possibly ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a serious hamstring injury recurrence. Read about the surgery details, Brazil’s defensive crisis, and the timeline for his 2026–27 return.

Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report. Photo X
Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: April 26, 2026 18:05:25 IST

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Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report

In a devastating turn of events for both club and country, Real Madrid’s defensive linchpin Éder Militão is set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to a specialized report from COPE journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz, the Brazilian center-back has suffered a significant medical setback that will require surgical intervention, effectively ending his season and shattering his dreams of representing the Seleção on the world’s biggest stage this summer.

What Is The Nature of the Injury For Eder Miltao?

It seems that the situation with Militão is much worse than first thought. The injury happened during Real Madrid’s recent 2-1 win over Deportivo Alavés. The club’s first medical report said it was a small problem, but later tests showed that scar tissue in his left leg had “reopened.” The Brazilian has had the same injury again, which he first got in December when he was playing against Celta Vigo.

“Eder Militao will undergo surgery for his new hamstring injury in his left leg. The Brazilian suffered a recurrence of the scar tissue from his initial injury,” Díaz shared via social media, confirming the clinical reality of the situation that had been downplayed by initial optimistic reports.

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How Has The Season Been So Far For Eder Militao?

This news is a sad turn of events in what has been a campaign full of injuries for the defender. Militão had just gotten back on the field after a long and hard four-month recovery. His comeback seemed to be going well when he started the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, which was a very important game. Real Madrid tried to help him manage his workload and get back into high-intensity football, but his fifth game back was too much for him.

How Will Eder Militao’s Injury Will Have An Impact on Brazil and Real Madrid? 

The timing is terrible for Brazil. Coach Carlo Ancelotti needs to rethink his whole defensive plan for the next tournament. Militão was expected to be a key part of the Brazilian defence, bringing speed and aerial strength that would help the team go far in the tournament. It will be hard to fill the huge hole left by his absence on such short notice.

The medical staff at Real Madrid is now thinking about the long term. The defender will have surgery in the next few days and then go through a long rehab program. Militão’s club hopes he will be back in time for the start of the 2026–27 season. Militão will stay on the sidelines as his teammates get ready for the first games of the World Cup in June. This will be the start of his long road back to health.

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Tags: biceps femoris injuryBrazil National TeamEder MilitaoFIFA World Cup 2026hamstring surgeryReal Madrid news

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Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report
Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report
Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report
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