HSBC Names Gautam Anand to Head Global India Private Banking Unit

HSBC, on Wednesday, April 29, appointed Gautam Anand as the head of its global India private banking division as the lender looks to deepen its cross-border wealth management services for affluent clients with ties to India.

Veteran Banker with 25+ Years of Experience

Anand, a veteran banker with over 25 years of experience, will oversee HSBC’s global India private banking franchise across India as well as key international hubs, including Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK, the bank said.

Expansion of HSBC Private Banking in India

The move comes as HSBC continues to expand its wealth management presence in Asia. The lender launched its global private banking business in India in 2023, targeting high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals as part of a broader strategy to grow its premium banking franchise in the region.

Previous Roles and Career Background

Anand joined HSBC Private Bank in December 2023 as global coordinator for India, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Prior to HSBC, he held senior roles at UBS, Credit Suisse, ANZ and ABN Amro, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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(With inputs from Reuters)