LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Love Jihad 2026 BMW M440i
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

A massive fire broke out at the Gaur Green Avenue residential complex in Ghaziabad, triggering panic among residents. Dramatic visuals from the scene quickly went viral, showing flames and thick smoke engulfing parts of the building.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 10:33:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

Residents in the Abhay Khand neighbourhood of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, experienced terror on Wednesday when a large fire started at Gaur Green Avenue.

Soon after the incident was reported, firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and efforts are being made to contain the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thus far, no casualties have been reported. More information is on the way.

(With Inputs From ANI)

(This is a breaking news, more details to follow)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newsfire incidentGaur Green AvenueGhaziabad firehome-hero-pos-3Indirapuramno casualtiesviral video

RELATED News

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2, Voter Turnout LIVE: Mega Voting Kicks Off, PM Modi, Amit Shah Urge Record Turnout Amid BJP-TMC Intense Battle

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Why Sonam Raghuvanshi Granted Bail After Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s Chilling Murder? Receives Massive Backlash

Weather Today, April 29: Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Noida Wake To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja

ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted In Patiala, Four Arrested; Weapons Seized

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge

29 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

PSG vs Bayern Munich 5-4: Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Star in Record Champions League Semi-Final Thriller

Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

NSE IPO: National Stock Exchange IPO Eyes $2.75 Billion Raise; LIC, SBI, Temasek Among Key Participants as Valuation Nears $55 Billion

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far
Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far
Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far
Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

QUICK LINKS