Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

Residents in the Abhay Khand neighbourhood of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, experienced terror on Wednesday when a large fire started at Gaur Green Avenue.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
Soon after the incident was reported, firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and efforts are being made to contain the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thus far, no casualties have been reported. More information is on the way.
(With Inputs From ANI)
(This is a breaking news, more details to follow)