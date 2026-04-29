GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders' share price today jumps nearly 12% after strong Q4 results; Garden Reach Shipbuilders posts robust profit and revenue growth and announces a ₹6.70 dividend.

GRSE Share Price Today: GRSE Shares Surge Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings and Dividend Announcement Boost Investor Sentiment
GRSE Share Price Today: GRSE Shares Surge Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings and Dividend Announcement Boost Investor Sentiment

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 29, 2026 10:48:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

GRSE Share Price Today: Shares of defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) jumped sharply in early trade on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, after the company posted a strong set of March-quarter results.

The stock jumped nearly 12% to an intraday high of ₹3,339 and was trading at around ₹3,216.40 at 10:27 AM, higher by ₹341.10 or 11.86% from its previous close of ₹2,875.30. It opened higher at ₹3,100 and continued its strong momentum during the morning session to emerge as one of the top gainers on the bourses.

GRSE Share Price Today: GRSE Q4 Results: Robust Growth in Profit, Revenue

The robust Q4FY26 performance triggered the rally in GRSE shares, as the company achieved solid growth in key financial metrics.

You Might Be Interested In

Net profit rises 24.1% YoY to ₹303 crore (vs ₹244 crore)
Revenue grew 29.1% YoY to Rs 2,119 crore (Rs 1,642 crore)
EBITDA soared 61% YoY to ₹355 crore (vs ₹221 crore)
EBITDA margin improved to 16.8% (vs 13.4%).

Better execution and operating leverage behind strong earnings have underpinned investor sentiment.

GRSE Share Price Today: Dividend announcement boosts sentiment for GRSE

In addition to the earnings, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹6.70 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration, adding another positive trigger for the stock.

GRSE Share Price Today: Performance and Momentum of the Stock

GRSE stocks have been on a good upward trend and have gained nearly 69% in the past 12 months. The sharp rally post-results reflects sustained interest from investors in defence stocks with good order visibility and earnings growth.

However, the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74, indicating that it is currently in the overbought zone and that near-term consolidation is a distinct possibility.

GRSE Share Price Today: Market Outlook

The stock’s sharp move indicates the positive reaction of the market to the strong Q4 performance and the shareholder-friendly dividend announcement of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited.

Going ahead, investors will watch for order inflows, execution speed and margin sustainability, which continue to be the key drivers for defence PSU stocks.

Also Read: Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Garden Reach Shipbuilders share priceGRSE Q4 resultsGRSE share priceGRSE share price todayGRSE stockstock market Indiastock market news

RELATED News

Oceaniek Global Super Star Expands Worldwide, Rewriting the Future of OTT Reality Show

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

P.C. Chandra Jewellers presents Visionaari Awards, a tribute to the women who lead, inspire and create

NSE IPO: National Stock Exchange IPO Eyes $2.75 Billion Raise; LIC, SBI, Temasek Among Key Participants as Valuation Nears $55 Billion

Stocks To Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Adani Power, Bandhan Bank In Focus

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

Mom Punishes Son By Making Him Smash His PS5 After Cat Incident; Internet Calls It A Shocking And Extreme Reaction

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Direct Result Link, Date, Time, and Steps To Download Marksheet Online

PBKS vs RR Watch Video: Priyansh Arya’s Six Hits Elderly Fan on Face, Leaves Him Bloodied as Rajasthan Royals End PBKS’ Unbeaten Run in IPL 2026

Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared
GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared
GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared
GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

QUICK LINKS