GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

GRSE Share Price Today: Shares of defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) jumped sharply in early trade on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, after the company posted a strong set of March-quarter results.

The stock jumped nearly 12% to an intraday high of ₹3,339 and was trading at around ₹3,216.40 at 10:27 AM, higher by ₹341.10 or 11.86% from its previous close of ₹2,875.30. It opened higher at ₹3,100 and continued its strong momentum during the morning session to emerge as one of the top gainers on the bourses.

GRSE Share Price Today: GRSE Q4 Results: Robust Growth in Profit, Revenue

The robust Q4FY26 performance triggered the rally in GRSE shares, as the company achieved solid growth in key financial metrics.

Net profit rises 24.1% YoY to ₹303 crore (vs ₹244 crore)

Revenue grew 29.1% YoY to Rs 2,119 crore (Rs 1,642 crore)

EBITDA soared 61% YoY to ₹355 crore (vs ₹221 crore)

EBITDA margin improved to 16.8% (vs 13.4%).

Better execution and operating leverage behind strong earnings have underpinned investor sentiment.

GRSE Share Price Today: Dividend announcement boosts sentiment for GRSE

In addition to the earnings, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹6.70 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration, adding another positive trigger for the stock.

GRSE Share Price Today: Performance and Momentum of the Stock

GRSE stocks have been on a good upward trend and have gained nearly 69% in the past 12 months. The sharp rally post-results reflects sustained interest from investors in defence stocks with good order visibility and earnings growth.

However, the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74, indicating that it is currently in the overbought zone and that near-term consolidation is a distinct possibility.

GRSE Share Price Today: Market Outlook

The stock’s sharp move indicates the positive reaction of the market to the strong Q4 performance and the shareholder-friendly dividend announcement of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited.

Going ahead, investors will watch for order inflows, execution speed and margin sustainability, which continue to be the key drivers for defence PSU stocks.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)