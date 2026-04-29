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Home > Business News > Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: The stock jumped 10% after its Q4 profit rose 68% to ₹534 crore. Check the earnings, NPA, and growth details.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Surge Over 10% as Strong Q4 Earnings and Improved Asset Quality Boost Investor Sentiment (Image: Reuters)
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Surge Over 10% as Strong Q4 Earnings and Improved Asset Quality Boost Investor Sentiment (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 29, 2026 10:25:48 IST

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Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today, Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Shares of Bandhan Bank zoomed in early trade on Wednesday, rising over 10 per cent after the lender reported a strong set of March-quarter earnings. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹198 and was quoting at ₹197.65 around 9:48 AM, higher by ₹19 or 10.64% against the previous close of ₹178.65, making it one of the top gainers on the bourses.

A marked improvement in profitability, aided by lower credit costs and steady growth in fee income, drove the rally.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Q4 Results: Profit Leaps, Core Growth Steady

In the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), the bank’s net profit increased by 68.02% YoY to ₹534.14 crore. Despite relatively modest growth in core income, the company achieved robust bottom-line growth.

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NII (Net Interest Income) grew 1.4% YoY to Rs 2,795.4 Cr
Total income rises 3.2% YoY to Rs 3,567 crore

Earnings performance showed improved operating efficiency even as lending margins continued to be under watch.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Further Asset Quality Improvement

The asset quality of Bandhan Bank continued to improve and is a key monitorable for investors.

Gross NPA at 3.27% (vs 3.33% QoQ)
Net NPA decreased to 0.97% (compared to 0.99% QoQ)
98.9 % collection efficiency was observed with better recoveries.

The steady improvement in asset quality and recoveries has been a key factor in supporting the stock’s re-rating.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Continued Healthy Business Growth

On the commercial side, the bank continued to build its loan and deposit bases.

Loans and advances up 12.6% YoY to ₹1.54 lakh crore
Deposits grew by 10% y-o-y to ₹1.66 lakh crore

Retail deposits continued to shine, up 17.7% YoY and accounting for 73.67% of total deposits, reflecting a continued shift to a more granular and stable funding base.

The bank also had a comfortable liquidity coverage ratio of 131.76%, reflecting strong liquidity in the balance sheet.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Yearly Results and Operating Income

However, operating income remained relatively unchanged despite the strong quarterly profit.

Q4 FY26 operating income slips 0.10% to Rs 5,428.43 crore

Performance for the full year was relatively subdued:

Net profit falls 55.43% to ₹1,223.56 crore in FY26
Total operating income fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 21,689.11 crore

Also Read: NSE IPO: National Stock Exchange IPO Eyes $2.75 Billion Raise; LIC, SBI, Temasek Among Key Participants as Valuation Nears $55 Billion

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%

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Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 10% After Q4 Profit Surges 68%
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