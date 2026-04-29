NSE IPO: National Stock Exchange IPO Eyes $2.75 Billion Raise; LIC, SBI, Temasek Among Key Participants as Valuation Nears $55 Billion

NSE IPO Update: India’s National Stock Exchange is inching closer to its much-awaited public listing, with plans for a mega IPO that could raise around $2.75 billion at an estimated valuation of nearly $55 billion. If the numbers hold, the offering would rank among the largest in India’s capital markets in recent years.

NSE IPO: Heavyweight Investors Line Up

A host of prominent institutional investors is expected to take part in the offering. These include Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek Holdings and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, along with domestic giants like Life Insurance Corporation of India and State Bank of India. Global investment bank Morgan Stanley is also among the key stakeholders.

According to a Reuters report, multiple existing shareholders—including Temasek, CPPIB, LIC, SBI, and private equity firm ChrysCapital—are preparing to offload stakes as part of the IPO. The report added that merchant bankers had recently set a deadline for investors to submit expressions of interest, indicating that the listing process is moving into an advanced stage.

NSE IPO Structure: Offer for Sale Model Likely

The proposed IPO is expected to be structured as an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the exchange itself will not issue new shares. Instead, existing investors will dilute their holdings. People familiar with the development told Reuters that the public issue is likely to sell an around 5% stake.

This structure allows early investors to partially exit while giving public market investors a chance to participate in the country’s largest exchange.

NSE IPO Valuation: Nears $55 Billion Mark

The estimated $55 billion valuation is based on recent trades in NSE’s unlisted shares, which serve as a benchmark for investor expectations. At this level, the IPO could rival some of the biggest upcoming listings, including that of Reliance Jio Platforms.

Notably, the NSE is already the world’s most active equity derivatives exchange, a factor that continues to underpin its strong financial performance and investor interest.

NSE IPO Journey: Long Road to Listing

The exchange has been attempting to go public since 2016, but its IPO plans were delayed due to regulatory issues with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. However, recent developments suggest that a monetary settlement may resolve the dispute, clearing a key hurdle for the listing, according to Reuters.

In contrast, its domestic rival BSE Ltd successfully listed back in 2017, making NSE’s IPO one of the most anticipated pending offerings in the market.

NSE IPO Next Steps: DRHP Filing Expected Soon

The NSE has confirmed that its board has approved the IPO plan, though it has not shared a specific timeline. The exchange is now expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in the coming weeks after announcing its latest financial results.

With over 177,000 shareholders, NSE is India’s largest unlisted company by investor base. This wide ownership structure could complicate the IPO process in terms of documentation and coordination.

NSE IPO Backed by Strong Financial Performance

Operationally, the exchange has remained strong. NSE reported a 15% rise in quarterly profit to ₹2,408 crore in the December quarter, driven by robust derivatives trading activity. Revenue also saw a steady uptick, reflecting sustained market participation.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)