Stocks To Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Adani Power, Bandhan Bank In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Indian stock market investors will track a busy earnings session on Wednesday, April 29, with key results from Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Adani Power, Federal Bank, Mphasis and Waaree Energies.

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a cautious start on Wednesday, April 29, amid mixed global market cues. At 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 52.5 points higher at 24,119.50.

Vedanta will remain in sharp focus as all F&O contracts expire due to its demerger, while Bajaj Finance and Waaree Energies will also be watched for fundraising decisions. Bandhan Bank posted strong Q4 numbers, while Trent announced dividend and bonus shares.

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Key results to watch today

Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Capital Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Force Motors, HEG, IIFL Finance, Indegene, Indian Overseas Bank, Moil, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Syngene International, Vedanta, and Waaree Energies will release their quarterly earnings today.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the stocks likely to remain in focus in today’s trade:

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Bandhan Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 1% at Rs 2,796 crore versus Rs 2,756 crore

Margin (NIM) up 30 bps to 6.2%

Net profit is up 68% at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 318 crore.

Provisions were Rs 677 crore, compared to Rs 1,260.2 crore year-on-year (YoY) and Rs 1,154 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Gross NPA at 3.27% versus 3.33% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.97% versus 0.99% QoQ;

Fresh slippages at Rs 10,300 crore versus Rs 13,100 crore QoQ and Rs 17,500 crore YoY;

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 32.9% at Rs 3,335 crore versus Rs 2,510 crore

EBITDA up 1% at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 271.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 8.2% versus 10.8%

Net profit is up 1.4% at Rs 167.3 crore versus Rs 164.9 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Fedbank Financial Services Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 14.9% at Rs 617 crore versus Rs 537 crore

Net profit is up 40.3% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 71.7 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 173 crore

EBITDA up 38.8% at Rs 88.8 crore versus Rs 64 crore

EBITDA margin at 38.7% versus 37.1%

Net profit is up 35.6% at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 50 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Greenply Industries Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 776 crore versus Rs 649 crore

EBITDA up 37% at Rs 93.2 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 12% versus 10.5%

Net Profit up 86.4% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Go Digit General Insurance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 9% at Rs 3,112 crore versus Rs 2,855 crore

Net profit is up 29.2% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 116 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): CEAT Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% at Rs 4,219 crore versus Rs 3,421 crore

EBITDA up 52.7% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 388 crore

EBITDA margin at 14% versus 11.3%

Net Profit at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 99 crore; to pay dividend of Rs 35/share

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Star Health Insurance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Net Premium Earned) up 13.9% at Rs 4,327 crore versus Rs 3,798 crore

Net Profit at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 51 lakh

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Canara HSBC Life Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Net Premium Income) up 13.2% at Rs 3,061 crore versus Rs 2,703 crore

Net profit is up 8.2% at Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 32 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Sanofi India Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue down 11.9% at Rs 472 crore versus Rs 536 crore

EBITDA down 16.9% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 172 crore

EBITDA margin at 30.2% versus 32%

Net profit is down 14.1% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 120 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 29.1% at Rs 2,119 crore versus Rs 1,642 crore

EBITDA up 61% at Rs 355 crore versus Rs 221 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.8% versus 13.4%

Net profit is up 24.1% at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 244 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 6.7/share

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Piccadilly Agro Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 32.4% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 272 crore

EBITDA up 9% at Rs 71 crore versus Rs 65 crore

EBITDA margin at 19.9% versus 24.1%

Net profit is up 13.6% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 40 crore.

Approves demerger of sugar business into Piccadilly Food, creating two separately listed companies

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Brigade Hotel Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 134 crore

EBITDA down 3.5% at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 35.6% versus 37.5%

Net Profit at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 11.4 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Orient Cement Q4 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 636 crore

EBITDA up 20.3% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 14.1%

Net profit is up 99.4% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 62.3% at Rs 1,739 crore versus Rs 1,072 crore

EBITDA up 58.4% at Rs 571 crore versus Rs 361 crore

EBITDA margin at 32.8% versus 33.7%

Net profit is up 89.4% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 207 crore

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Piramal Pharma Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue remained largely flat at ₹2,752 crore (vs ₹2,754 crore YoY)

EBITDA declined 17.9% to ₹461 crore (vs ₹561 crore)

EBITDA margin contracted to 16.7% (vs 20.4%)

Reported a net loss of ₹8.8 crore (vs a profit of ₹154 crore), impacted by a one-time loss of ₹175 crore in Q4.

Nandini Piramal has been reappointed as a whole-time director designate to serve as executive director and chairperson for a further term of three years, effective April 1, 2027.

Stocks to Watch Today (April 29, 2026): Other Key Stock Updates

Mobikwik: Bulk deal; Peak XV sells stake

BHEL: Signs defence tech transfer pact with DRDO

Cupid Limited receives SEBI warning

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Board to consider fundraising

PC Jeweller: Arm gets gold mining licence in Chad

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Approves ₹330 crore fundraising

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited: Wins ₹39 crore order from NMDC

Neogen Chemicals: ₹100 crore investment in EV battery materials

Enviro Infra Engineers: Acquires Suyog Urja for ₹311 crore

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, April 29: Check 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)