Gold, Silver Prices Today, April 29: Check 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Gold, Silver Price Today, Wednesday, April 29: Gold prices in India dropped on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, as rates across 18K to 24K categories moved lower in today’s morning session. Price decline comes as international bullion markets continue to see volatile trends, with investors closely watching for trends in the U.S. dollar, rising crude oil prices, and the overall macroeconomy. Gold under pressure despite a softer dollar

The US dollar traded slightly lower against a basket of major global currencies, which typically supports gold by making it cheaper for overseas buyers. However, the dollar has still gained about 0.2% so far this week, keeping overall volatility intact.

At the same time, rising crude oil prices have added to inflation concerns. High inflationary figures could mean that interest rates remain elevated for an extended period, increasing the appeal of interest-yielding assets such as bonds over their non-yielding counterparts like gold and silver and hence putting downward pressure on bullions.

Gold, Silver Price Today: Price of Gold in India as on April 29, 2026

Domestically, gold prices mirror global trends and respond to domestic demand dynamics, with today’s session registering a downward bias at the time of writing.

24K gold (999 purity): ₹15,370 per gram

22K gold (jewellery grade): ₹14,089 per gram

City-wise Gold Rates (Per Gram – 22K & 24K)

City 24K Gold Rate (₹/gram) 22K Gold Rate (₹/gram) Delhi 15,107 13,849 Mumbai 15,092 13,834 Kolkata 15,092 13,834 Chennai 15,381 14,099 Ahmedabad 15,097 13,839 Hyderabad 15,092 13,834 Jaipur 15,107 13,849 Bhopal 15,097 13,839 Lucknow 15,107 13,849 Chandigarh 15,107 13,849

Among major metros, Chennai continues to quote the highest gold prices, while Mumbai and Kolkata remain among the more affordable markets.

Gold, Silver Price Today: Silver prices remain steady

Silver prices, meanwhile, remained largely stable, tracking mixed global cues. Unlike gold, silver prices are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial usage, which often adds to price fluctuations.

As of April 29, 2026, silver is trading at:

₹2,59,900 per kg (standard silver)

₹2,59,000 per kg (Silver 925)

City-wise silver rates (999 purity, per 10 grams)

Delhi: ₹2,599

Mumbai: ₹2,599

Kolkata: ₹2,599

Chennai: ₹2,699

Chennai continues to trade at a premium compared to other major cities, reflecting local demand and pricing dynamics.

Gold, Silver Price Today: Why are gold and silver prices moving?

The two precious metals are trading within a tight range while various triggers are taken into account by world markets; these include the following:

USD currency movements

Inflation fears coupled with rising crude oil prices

Expectation of continued higher interest rates in the medium to longer-term

High bond yields eroding non-yielding asset desirability

Gold tends to gain from the current environment where investors seek refuge, but high debt yields worldwide prevent substantial rises.

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(Disclaimer: This article serves only for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)