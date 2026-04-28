ITR Filing 2026: 15 Common Mistakes in Income Tax Return Filing That Can Attract Up to 200% Penalty – Explained

ITR Filing 2026: The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for Financial Year 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27) has officially begun. The government has already notified all ITR forms by the end of March, and taxpayers are now starting to file their returns.

But experts are warning, ‘Don’t rush through it.’ Even small mistakes in your ITR can lead to penalties, tax notices, or delays in getting your refund.

ITR Filing Deadlines for 2026

This year, the due dates are clearly defined:

July 31, 2026 – Salaried individuals and pensioners (ITR-1 and ITR-2)

August 31, 2026 – Business owners and professionals (ITR-3 and ITR-4)

October 31, 2026 – Taxpayers whose accounts require audit

Missing these dates can cost you extra money in penalties.

ITR Filing 2026: Why Filing Your Income Tax Return Carefully Really Matters

Filing your income tax return is not something you do every year. It is about reporting your income in a way. You also need to claim the deductions you’re eligible for. This way you pay what you actually owe.

The problem is that many taxpayers lose money. They also face penalties for avoidable mistakes.

In some cases, penalties can be very high. They can be much more, such as 200% of the tax amount you owe. This scenario is especially true when you deliberately report your income in a way.

ITR Filing 2026: Common Income Tax Penalties

Situation What It Means Penalty Impact Tax not paid properly You did not pay your full tax on time You may have to pay the pending tax amount again as penalty, along with interest Under-reporting income You reported less income than what you actually earned Penalty of 50% of the tax due on the unreported income Misreporting or hiding income Income is deliberately hidden or wrongly shown A penalty can go up to 200% of the tax due Late filing of ITR You file your Income Tax Return after the due date Penalty up to ₹5,000 (₹1,000 if total income is below ₹5 lakh) Delay in TDS/TCS filing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) statements not filed on time Daily penalty of ₹200 per day until filing (subject to limits) Fake entries or wrong records False or incorrect entries shown in books to reduce tax Penalty equal to 100% of the value of false or wrong entries

ITR Filing 2026: 15 Common Mistakes to Avoid While Filing Income Tax Return in 2026

The Income Tax Department is checking data carefully with systems like Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement. So even small errors can cause problems now.

Here are the common mistakes people make when filing their income tax return:

1. Choosing the Wrong Income Tax Return Form

There are forms for different types of income. For example, ITR-1 is for people who receive a salary and have income, while ITR-3 is for people who have a business or are professionals. If you file the form, it might be rejected.

2. Using the Wrong Assessment Year

For the financial year 2025-26, the correct assessment year is 2026-27. If you use the year, it can cause confusion and delay your refund.

3. Not Reporting All Income

You have to report all your income, including the interest you receive from your savings account; fixed deposit; rental income; and the money you make from shares or mutual funds. You should also report income that’s exempt from tax in the right section.

4. Mismatch Between Form 26AS and Tax Deducted at Source Details

Form 26AS shows the tax that was deducted from your income. It should match the information on your Form 16 and other records. If there is a mismatch, you might not get your refund. You might have to pay more tax.

5. Incorrect Personal or Bank Details

If your permanent account number (PAN) or bank account number is wrong, it can delay your refund. You should always ensure your details are correct.

6. Ignoring Annual Information Statement and Taxpayer Information Summary

The Annual Information Statement and Taxpayer Information Summary have details about your transactions, like your investments, salary and interest income. If you do not check these, you might get a notice from the Income Tax Department.

7. Not Reporting Foreign Assets or High Income

If you earn more than ₹50 lakh, you have to fill out Schedule AL. You also have to report assets even if the income from them is not taxable in India.

8. Missing Eligible Tax Deductions

Many people forget to claim deductions for things like life insurance, health insurance and house rent allowance. This means they pay more tax than they need to.

9. Not E-Verifying the Income Tax Return

After you file your return, you have to verify it within 30 days using your Aadhaar card, net banking or an Electronic Verification Code. If you do not verify it, your return is not valid.

10. Ignoring Income Tax Notices

If the Income Tax Department sends you a notice, please respond to it promptly. If you ignore it, you might have to pay a penalty or face action.

11. Incorrect House Rent Allowance Claims

To claim house rent allowance, you need to show your rent receipts and your landlord’s permanent account number. If you do not have these documents, you might not get the exemption.

12. Not Paying Advance Tax on Time

You have to pay advance tax in four parts during the year. If you miss a payment, you might have to pay interest.

13. Not Disclosing High-Value Assets

If you earn more than ₹50 lakh, you have to report assets like property, jewellery and investments. If you do not, you might face scrutiny.

14. Not Reporting Foreign Income

You have to report income and foreign bank accounts even if the income is already taxed in another country or is exempt in India.

15. Repeated Errors or Intentional Misreporting

If you deliberately hide income, submit documents or repeatedly file incorrect returns, you might have to pay a penalty or interest or even face prosecution.

ITR Filing 2026: Final Takeaway

The Income Tax Department is using systems to track financial transactions. So it is more important than ever to file your income tax return. A small mistake can cause problems. If you file correctly, you will have peace of mind and get your refund quickly. Filing your income tax return correctly is very important. You should always make sure your income tax return is accurate to avoid any issues with the income tax department.

Also Read: ITR Filing FY 2025–26 Explained: Key Deadlines, Penalties, and What Taxpayers Must Know for AY 2026–27

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When is the deadline for filing the income tax return, or the ITR filing deadline?

The deadline for ITR filing is July 31, 2026, for salaried people, August 31, 2026, for businesses and October 31, 2026, for cases that need an audit.

2. What happens if I miss the ITR filing deadline for my income tax return?

If you miss the ITR filing deadline, you may have to pay a penalty of up to ₹5,000. You will also pay interest on the tax you did not pay on time and lose some benefits you are eligible for.

3. What is a mistake that people make when they are filing their income tax return or ITR filing?

A common mistake people make when filing their income tax return is failing to report all sources of income, such as their salary, interest, rent, or capital gains.

4. Can the penalty for not paying tax really go up to 200% of the tax

Yes, the penalty can go up to 200% of the tax due if you hide any income or report it incorrectly so it is very important to report all my income

5. How can I avoid making mistakes when I am filing my income tax return or ITR filing?

When you are filing an income tax return, you need to use the form for your income tax return. You have to make sure that the details you provide match the details in your Form 26AS and your AIS for your income tax return. You should report all of your income on your income tax return.

You can claim deductions on your income tax return. You should only claim the deductions that you are eligible for in your income tax return.

It is also very important to e-verify your income tax return on time so that you do not face any problems with it.