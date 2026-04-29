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Home > Entertainment News > Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, faces another delay after a strong response at CinemaCon. Makers say the film deserves a wider global release, with a new date to be announced soon.

Yash POSTPONES Toxic Again
Yash POSTPONES Toxic Again

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 11:39:44 IST

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Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

Fans eagerly awaiting Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will need to be patient a little longer, as the film’s release has been delayed once again. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on June 4, 2026, the makers have now confirmed that the date has been pushed, with a fresh worldwide release timeline expected to be announced soon.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the project has already seen multiple shifts in its release plan. It was first slated for March 19 before being moved to June 4. The latest postponement reflects the team’s strategic decision to position the film for a larger global rollout following its recent showcase at CinemaCon.

Global Response Drives Delay Decision

The makers revealed that the film received a strong and encouraging response from international distributors and industry insiders during its presentation at CinemaCon. This reception appears to have played a key role in the decision to delay the release further, allowing the team to maximize its reach across global markets.

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Actor-producer Yash shared a detailed statement addressing the delay and the motivation behind it.

“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” a part of the statement read.

Star-Studded Cast and Pan-India Ambitions

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the film alongside Yash, Toxic is shaping up to be a major cinematic venture. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.

Shot in both Kannada and English, the film is designed for a wide audience and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam through dubbed versions. With its multilingual approach and growing international buzz, the makers appear focused on ensuring the film reaches audiences on a truly global scale.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: From Season 4 Episode 2: When Will Harold Perrineau’s Horror Show Next Episode Release In India? Release Date Revealed

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Tags: Geetu Mohandas filmToxic film delayToxic release date postponedyash toxic movie

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Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

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Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

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Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

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