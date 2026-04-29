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Home > World News > Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

A Pakistani man suffered severe injuries, including a broken spine, after being attacked by a bull while unloading it from a truck. The shocking incident, caught on camera, has gone viral and raised concerns over livestock handling safety.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 29, 2026 11:24:29 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

The viral video shows a bull attack which happens when a man tries to unload the bull from a truck at a Pakistani site. The animal was being unloaded from the truck when onlookers gathered to watch the incident which occurred in a public space. The bull suddenly became aggressive and charged at the man who was standing there. The bull knocked him to the ground because it attacked him with great power.

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

The disturbing social media footage shows the bull attacking the man while he remains defenceless and onlookers try to help him. The animal control situation became chaotic because multiple people tried to stop the animal while others worked to control the beast. The victim suffered multiple severe injuries because he broke his spine which demonstrates the dangers of handling large animals without proper safety procedures. 



The incident has started an online movement that demands better training and stricter safety requirements for people who work with livestock during transport. Animals under stress from transport conditions will develop unpredictable behavior which creates dangerous situations for experts to handle. The viral video shows how fast events can become dangerous situations which require people to follow safety procedures and safety measures for emergency situations.

(The authenticity of this video cannot be confirmed by NewsX)

Also Read: Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

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Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

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Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident
Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident
Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident
Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

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