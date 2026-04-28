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Home > World News > Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Indonesia: A disturbing video from a daycare centre in Yogyakarta has sparked outrage across Indonesia, with allegations of systematic abuse involving young children. The footage, widely shared online, pushed authorities to step in quickly and launch a criminal investigation, raising serious questions about safety standards in childcare facilities.

Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online (Via X)
Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 28, 2026 15:47:42 IST

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Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Indonesia: A disturbing video from a daycare centre in Yogyakarta has sparked outrage across Indonesia, with allegations of systematic abuse involving young children. The footage, widely shared online, pushed authorities to step in quickly and launch a criminal investigation, raising serious questions about safety standards in childcare facilities.

Police Begin Swift Investigation

Soon after the video surfaced, police initiated a detailed probe into the incident. Around 30 people linked to the daycare were questioned, and 13 individuals were later identified as suspects.

Police spokesperson Chief Commissioner Ihsan said the matter is being treated with urgency, adding that all 13 suspects have been detained. Officials said protecting children remains their top priority as the investigation moves forward.

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Daycare Shut, Premises Sealed

Authorities have shut down the Little Aresha daycare centre on Jalan Pakel and sealed the premises. Officials said this step was necessary to secure evidence and prevent any further risk to children.

The case has drawn attention to how private daycare centres are monitored, including concerns around staff screening and regulatory checks.

Staff, Management Among Those Arrested

According to Yogyakarta Metro Police Chief Eva Guna Pandia, those detained include the head of the foundation, the daycare manager and several staff members. Police have not ruled out more arrests as new evidence comes in.

Initial findings suggest that at least 53 toddlers, most of them around two years old, may have been affected out of the 103 children enrolled at the centre. Some reports indicate that children were allegedly restrained while sleeping.

Authorities are now carrying out medical checks, counselling assessments and speaking with families to understand the full extent of what happened.

Calls Grow For Stronger Child Safety Rules

The incident has led to fresh demands for stricter rules for daycare centres across Indonesia. Parents and experts are calling for regular inspections, better staff training and the use of surveillance systems to ensure children’s safety.

Police said the focus remains on securing justice for the children involved and making sure such incidents are not repeated.

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Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
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Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
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