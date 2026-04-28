Terror Attack In Greece? 89-Year-Old Gunman Goes On A Shooting Spree In Athens, Leaves Several Injured; What We Know So Far

Athens, Greece: After a violent rampage in Athens, an elderly gunman shot at least one victim in the National Social Security Institute (EFKA) and later continued his attack at the Loukareos Court of Appeal. Reports suggest the shooter is an 89-year-old ex-garbage collector with a history of mental illness who is currently on the run and being pursued by Greek law enforcement.

Greece shooting spree begins at EFKA office in Kerameikos

Reports say that the shooting began on the fourth floor of the EFKA building in Kerameikos when the gunman entered the building, forced his way through to the EFKA offices, then opened fire with a shotgun, striking one EFKA employee in the leg and injuring several other customers.

After he fled the EFKA building, the gunman took a taxi to the Loukareos Court of Appeal, where he fired and injured four female clerks. The shooter’s remarkable ability to escape quickly is raising concerns about the effectiveness of the police response and their ability to protect the public should such an event happen again in the future.

Greece attack spreads to court as gunman injures four women

According to initial reports, the suspect entered the courthouse and fired several rounds creating chaos and fear among the staff and visitors. Although there were lots of people present in the building, he successfully carried out his task and escaped.

After the attack, the individual reportedly left the weapon on a copy machine; then fled the crime scene. Emergency services were called to assist. An ambulance and 2 motorcycles from the EKAB transported every person injured by the incident to a hospital emergency room for treatment.

Greece witness recalls panic inside court during shooting

“When I was just leaving the First Instance Courthouse, I saw multiple colleagues running from the building. A CO-worker exiting the building warned my colleagues and I of a shooter. An elderly man wearing a blue coat entered Office 23 and shot 3 rounds into the floor of the office, left the weapon on the photocopier, and fled,” said the trainee attorney, as per reports.

Greece police hunt suspect as questions grow over security

According to reports, two attacks in separate areas of the city have left an 89-year-old man as a fugitive. Police have begun a manhunt to locate him after he fled from court following the attacks.

The incident has raised concerns for public safety as well as for how the perpetrator was able to move from location to location with a weapon without being stopped. Authorities are also investigating the suspect’s background and mental health.

Greece and Athens see rare but shocking violent incidents

It is very rare for Greece and Athens to have an incident of this nature, and citizens are outraged. In the past, there have been isolated cases of violent acts or shootings tied to a personal dispute, and very few incidents of large-scale terrorist attacks.

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