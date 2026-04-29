CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Direct Result Link, Date, Time, and Steps To Download Marksheet Online

The result of the CBSE Class 12 2026 exam is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by April 30, 2026, which will lift the anxiety of lakhs of students all around the country. The CBSE has already completed the evaluation process by the on-screen marking system, a digital process of marking answer keys to ensure accurate, consistent and speedy evaluation, and now it is ready to declare the results.

When will CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be declared

The result of the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be announced by the end of the month as per the regular academic calendar of the CBSE. The exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, and the evaluation process was completed within the stipulated period.

Students should keep their roll number, school number and admit card handy so that they don’t face confusion at last.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026

The result of the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be available online on multiple official portals to help students avoid inconvenience on the day of heavy traffic. The result will be declared on official CBSE portals like results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

DigiLocker and the UMANG app will also have the result of the CBSE Class 12 result, 2026, so that students can access it through alternative platforms in case of server glitches.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result through SMS

To minimise inconveniences for students with poor internet access, CBSE has also activated the SMS service.

Students can check their marks by sending their roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number in the specified format to 7738299899 and receive subject-wise marks on their mobile number.

What are the passing marks for CBSE Class 12 exams

Students should have at least 33 per cent marks in each subject (theory and practicals, if applicable) in order to pass the CBSE Class 12 examination.

If any student has not achieved the minimum, they will get the compartment status and get a chance to clear the exam.

What happens after CBSE Class 12 result is declared

The CBSE will release a provisional online marksheet for all students. The original mark sheet and passing certificate will be sent later from their respective schools. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation.

Students who have failed in one or more subjects will be appearing for compartment exams in July 2026, with results expected in early August.

What do previous years’ CBSE result trends show

In the last few years, the pass percentage of CBSE has been more or less the same. The overall pass percentage of CBSE for 2022 was 92.71 per cent, 87.33 per cent for 2023, 87.98 per cent for 2024 and 88.39 per cent for 2025. Girls continue to outperform boys in CBSE, which has been a longstanding trend. Region-wise, the Trivandrum region has remained the top performer from 2020 to 2024, and Vijayawada became the leading region for 2025. These trends give some context as students wait for the 2026 result, most of which is expected to follow the same trend.

As the result window narrows down, it is best to remain calm and only follow official sources for any updates. The next few days will be critical for students looking to plan their next academic or career move.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online