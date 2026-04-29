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Home > Education News > Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Result 2026 is set to be announced today.

TS SSC Result 2026
TS SSC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 29, 2026 10:21:27 IST

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Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Result 2026 is going to be announced today for over 5.28 lakh students in the state. They have been waiting for the Class 10 board results. The results will be announced at 2 PM in Hyderabad. The Telangana government minister K. Keshava Rao will declare the results at the Godavari Auditorium. Other important people, like Principal Secretary Dr Yogita Rana and Director of School Education Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, will also be there. Students can check their results online after the declaration. They need to keep their hall ticket numbers ready.

When will the TS SSC Result 2026 be declared

The TS SSC Result 2026 will be announced on April 29 at 2 PM. Students should keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check their scores. The marks memo will be available for download after the result link is activated.

This year is like the last few years. In 2025 and 2024 the results were declared on April 30. In 2023 and 2022, the results were announced later.

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Where can students check the TS SSC Result 2026

Students can check their Class 10 results on the Telangana board websites. They are bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students can also use the MeeSeva WhatsApp facility to get their marks memo. This will be helpful when the official websites are busy.

How to download the TS SSC marks memo online

To download the TS SSC Result 2026 marks memo, students need to follow some steps. First, they need to visit the official Telangana Board results website. Then they need to click on the TS SSC Result 2026 link.

Next, they need to enter their hall ticket number and submit it. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students should. Save the provisional marks memo.

What are the passing marks for the TS SSC 2026

To pass the TS SSC examinations, students need to get at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. For the second language paper they need to get 20 per cent marks.

The marks memo will have all the details like wise internal and external marks, total marks, grades and overall result status. It will also mention grades obtained in extracurricular activities.

What details will be mentioned on the TS SSC marks memo

The TS SSC marks memo will have the student’s name, hall ticket number, wise marks and qualifying status. Students should check all the details carefully. If they find any mistakes, they should contact their school or the board immediately. The TS SSC Result 2026 is a deal for students. It will decide if they can go to secondary education. The results are coming soon. Students and parents are waiting to see what happens.

Also Read: CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in

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Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

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Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online
Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online
Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online
Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in : Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

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