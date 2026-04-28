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Home > Education News > CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in

CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release CUET UG city intimation slip 2026 on its website.

CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026
CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 28, 2026 17:19:30 IST

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CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release CUET UG city intimation slip 2026 on its website. All the CUET UG candidates will have access to city intimation slip 2026 on nta.nic.in and cuet.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip is expected to be released by the end of April, as per the reports. The agency has not yet confirmed the exact date for releasing the city intimation slip.

CUET UG city intimation slip 2026: When will it be released

The CUET UG city intimation slip 2026 will be released soon before taking the CUET UG exam. The CUET UG exam will be conducted from 11th to 31st in May 2026 in computer-based mode in multiple exam centres across India.

This city slip is released before the exam to allow CUET UG aspirants to plan their travel before the exam.

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CUET UG city intimation slip 2026: What details will it have

The CUET UG city intimation slip will contain the important information about the exam city, state, subject or test paper, exam date and shift timing.

However, you will not find the exact exam centre address on the city slip because it will be provided later on the official admit card.

CUET UG admit card 2026: When will it be released

Following the release of the city intimation slip, the NTA is expected to put out the CUET UG admit card 2026 in the first week of May.

The admit card is a compulsory document for entering the exam hall, and it will contain important information such as reporting time, address of the exam centre and instructions for the candidates.

CUET UG city intimation slip 2026: How to download

The CUET UG city intimation slip 2026 can be downloaded by following the steps given below:

  • Go to the official website at nta.nic.in or cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click the “CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip” link
  • Enter application number, password and captcha code
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • The city slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save for your future reference

It is better for the candidates to have a printout of it for quick reference.

CUET UG 2026 exam: What should candidates know

The CUET UG exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode and will cover various subjects. It is an exam for admission to various undergraduate programmes in central and participating universities of the country.

Aspirants can start checking the official website regularly for the release of city slips and admit cards as the exam is approaching.

CUET UG city intimation slip 2026: Why is it important

The city intimation slip is very important for the aspirants to prepare well for the exam. If they know the city they are allotted in advance, they can plan their travel and accommodation without any preoccupation. However, only the admit card is necessary for entry into the examination hall. Since the release is quite near, aspirants should keep their entries and follow official announcements.

Also Read: Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

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Tags: CUET UGCUET UG 2026 city slip release dateCUET UG Admit CardCUET UG city intimation slip 2026CUET UG exam

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CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in
CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in
CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in
CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check Release Date, Exam City Details and Download Steps at nta.nic.in

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