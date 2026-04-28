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Home > Education News > Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, has announced the Assam HS Result 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026
Assam HS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 28, 2026 13:51:02 IST

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Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, has announced the Assam HS result 2026 and has taken the relief of over 4.38 lakh students who appeared for their Class 12 examinations this year. The Assam HS toppers list 2026 has also been released by the board. In February 2026, the examinations were conducted, and it was noted that the examination saw one of the biggest participation records in the last few years. The board announced the results during the press conference and has also released the information about stream-wise performance and pass percentage.

Assam HS toppers list 2026: Who are the toppers

The Board has released the Assam HS toppers list 2026 and has announced the merit list of the top students. The board is currently in the process of updating the toppers list and their ranks. But the Assam HS toppers list 2026 has shown that a lot of students have performed well across districts.

A lot of students who appeared for their Class 12 examinations this year are securing distinction and letter marks in multiple subjects. It indicates that a lot of students are performing well this year and are topping the school.

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Assam HS result 2026: How many students appeared

A total of 438,565 candidates appeared for the Assam HS examinations 2026. Out of those, a total of 1.90 lakh are male candidates and 2.48 lakh are female candidates.

Assam HS result 2026: What is the pass percentage

The pass percentage across the streams has shown a mixed result. The science stream has been found to be the topper, with the pass percentage at 89.79 per cent.

The Commerce and Arts streams have been found to have the pass percentages at 81.13 per percent and 79.54 per cent, respectively. The vocational stream has also had a decent pass percentage of 74.20 per cent.

These figures reflect consistent performance trends, with Science maintaining its lead among streams.

Assam HS result 2026: What is the stream-wise performance

There were more than 60,000 students who appeared in the science stream. A considerable number of them secured first division marks. There were the maximum number of candidates in the art stream. More than 2.4 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The commerce stream had similar results. There were the third-highest number of candidates. There were thousands of students who passed in all divisions. The data provides the balanced academic results.

Assam HS toppers list 2026: How to check the merit list

To check the Assam HS toppers list 2026, follow the guidance below.

  • Visit the official website at sebaonline.org.
  • Click on the HS Result 2026. 
  • Enter the roll number and other login details.
  • The merit list or toppers list PDF will be visible. 
  • Open the PDF to download.

Students have been instructed to keep the copy of the merit list for reference.

Assam HS result 2026: What are the passing criteria

Students appearing for the Assam HS exams will have to get at least 30 per cent marks in each subject to qualify. They can then proceed to admission to the next stream. The provisional result can be used for admission to the undergraduate course or to the next stream. Now that results have been announced and the toppers list is available, students can take the next step in their education. The board has asked the candidates to check all the details and also be vigilant with further announcements through official websites.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Direct Result Link, Date, Time, and Steps To Download Marksheet
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Tags: Assam Class 12 toppers list 2026Assam HSAssam HS class 12 resultAssam HS resultAssam HS result 2026Assam HS toppers list 2026

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Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

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Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance
Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance
Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance
Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

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