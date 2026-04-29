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Home > Tech and Auto News > Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

Xiaomi is set to launch the 17T and 17T Pro globally by May 2026, featuring powerful Dimensity chipsets, large batteries, and premium pricing in India.

xiaomi 17 T and 17T Pro to debut soon
xiaomi 17 T and 17T Pro to debut soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 29, 2026 10:54:42 IST

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Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its next big smartphones, the Xiaomi 17T series. The series will consist of two handsets, the Xiaomi 17T and the Xiaomi 17T Pro. Even before the official reveal, leaks already spill the beans on their pricing, storage options, colours, and processing unit. 

Xiaomi 17T Launch Timeline 

The media reports suggest that the device will be launched around late May 2026. The handset will be launched globally first and then it will be introduced in India and other parts of Asia. The company is likely to start releasing promos from May 29 through the end of June. 

And here is something worth noting for those who follow Xiaomi closely. Xiaomi is breaking a six-year pattern with the 17T series. The T lineup has historically debuted in September, consistent with clockwork since the Mi 10T. This year, the 17T and 17T Pro are both targeting Q2 2026, pushed forward by roughly four months. That is a bold shift, and it signals that Xiaomi is in no mood to play it safe this time around. 

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What Will The Xiaomi 17T Cost In India? 

This is where things get real for Indian buyers. The regular Xiaomi 17T looks set to land somewhere between Rs 69,000 and Rs 72,000 in India, with the option to pick between 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. That firmly places it in the premium category, competing with the best mid-range and near-flagship devices out there. 

If you want more firepower, the 17T Pro steps it up, with the Pro model leaking at Rs 92,000 to Rs 96,000 in India. There, you get the choice of 12GB RAM plus 512GB or a massive 1TB of storage. At that price point, Xiaomi is walking into territory where buyers expect nothing short of flagship-level performance. 

Chipset: A Surprising Switch 

One of the biggest talking points from the leaks is the processor’s choice. The standard Xiaomi 17T is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 instead of a Snapdragon processor. That is a noticeable shift for the T-series, which has usually focused on Qualcomm chips for performance positioning. The base Xiaomi 17T gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip, paired with a Mali-G720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and ships with Android 16 topped with HyperOS 3. 

The Pro model, on the other hand, takes a different route. The 17T Pro is expected to feature the Dimensity 9500 chip, a 165Hz OLED display, an 8,500mAh battery with 100W charging, a cooling fan, and a periscope telephoto lens, representing a substantially larger generational jump than previous Pro generations. 

Battery Life That Could Last Days 

For anyone who has ever ended a long day staring at a dead phone screen, the battery news from these leaks will feel like a breath of fresh air. The 17T is rumoured to pack a big 6,500mAh cell, faster charging, stronger gaming performance, and better battery efficiency overall. That kind of capacity is genuinely impressive and could comfortably last well beyond a single day of heavy use. 

Colours and Design 

The 17T Pro will drop in sharp finishes like All Black, Deep Blue, and Deep Violet. All three sound premium and understated, exactly the kind of palette that works well for a phone sitting at nearly Rs 1 lakh. The standard 17T is also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with NFC, an IR blaster, and improved connectivity options. 

Camera Setup 

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor, with Leica tuning expected to enhance image quality, along with a 32MP selfie camera. 

Also Read: Vivo X300 FE Launch Date, Price in India & Full Specs: ZEISS Camera, Features & What to Expect

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Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price
Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price
Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price
Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

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