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Home > Education News > Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results today.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 (CGBSE)
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 (CGBSE)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 29, 2026 10:42:13 IST

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Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, April 29, 2026, for thousands of students across the state who have been waiting for their results. The students who took the board exams will be able to check their results when the scores are released in the afternoon. The results will be announced at 2:30 PM during a press conference. The state education minister, Gajendra Yadav, will declare the results. He will also share details like the scorers, the percentage of students who passed and how the students did overall.

When will CGBSE Result 2026 be declared

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education class 10 and class 12 results will be out at 2:30 PM on 29th April 2026. Students should make sure to have their roll no. ready so that they can check their results in no time.

This is what happened in the past. In 2025 the results were declared on May 7. In 2024 and 2023 the results were announced in May.

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Where can students check CGBSE Class 10, 12 result 2026

Students can check their results on the websites. These include cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The results will also be available on trusted websites like the TOI result portal.

There may be a lot of traffic on the websites when the results are announced. This could cause delays. If this happens, students should be patient. Try another website.

How to download CGBSE marksheet 2026 online

To get the marksheet, students should go to the official result website. They should click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results. Then they should enter their roll number and other required details.

After they submit the information, the result will be on the screen. Students should print the provisional marksheet for future use.

What are the passing marks for CGBSE 2026

To pass the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education exams, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks overall. This includes both the theory papers and the internal assessments.

Students who do not get the passing marks will get another chance. They can take the compartment exams. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce the details later.

What were last year’s CGBSE results statistics

Last year, 76.53 per cent of the students passed Class 10. For Class 12 it was 81.87 per cent. Over 3.23 lakh students took the Class 10 exams. Then 2.45 lakh students passed. For Class 12, around 2.38 lakh students took the exams. 1.94 Lakh students passed. The data shows that the students have been doing well in the state board exams for years. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education results are a deal for students. They determine what the students will do next in their education or career.

The students across Chhattisgarh are waiting for their results. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education results will be out soon. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 results will be a milestone for the students.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

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Tags: CGBSECGBSE Class 10 resultCGBSE Class 12 resultCGBSE marksheetCGBSE result 2026CGBSE resultsChhattisgarh Board result 2026

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Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online

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Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online
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Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Shortly cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Result Direct Link, Passing Marks and How to Download Marksheet Online
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