NASA Launches ‘Your Name in Landsat’: Here’s How You Can Create Your Name Using Real Satellite Data

What Is ‘Your Name in Landsat’?
How To Create Your Name Using NASA’s Tool
- Visit the official ‘Your Name in Landsat’ webpage
- Enter your name using letters from A to Z
- The tool searches its database for matching landform images
- Each letter is assigned a satellite image resembling that shape
- The final result displays all locations with their corresponding coordinates
- Users can either download or share their customized Earth-based name image
The Science Behind It
The Landsat program, which NASA and the United States Geological Survey operate, has been observing Earth’s surface since its launch in 1972. The satellites employ remote sensing technology to capture light reflections from Earth, which enables scientists to track environmental transformations that include deforestation, urban expansion, and glacier retreat.
The scientific research field uses high-resolution multispectral data, which now supports the development of an interactive naming experience to make scientific information more understandable to the general public.