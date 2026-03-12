LIVE TV
Home > India > West Bengal Assembly Election: BJP Discusses 160 Constituencies In CEC meet, Finalises Candidates For Nearly 145 Seats, First List Likely After PM Modi’s Kolkata Rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting of its Central Election Committee to discuss candidate selection and strategy for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election

CEC Meeting on Bengal Poll Strategy (Image: ANI, file photo)
CEC Meeting on Bengal Poll Strategy (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 12, 2026 20:45:09 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a key meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday to discuss candidate selection and strategy for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

Most Sitting MLAs Likely to Be Renominated In West Bengal Assembly Election

According to sources, the meeting involved detailed discussions on around 160 Assembly constituencies across the state. During the deliberations, the party is learnt to have finalised candidates for nearly 145 seats out of the total 294 seats in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, marking significant progress in the selection process.

Sources indicated that most of the sitting MLAs are likely to be renominated, with the leadership inclined to give another opportunity to several incumbents who had contested in the previous elections. The party leadership also reviewed feedback from the state unit and organisational inputs while finalising the names.

West Bengal Assembly Election: Candidate List After PM Modi Rally

The party is expected to announce its first list of candidates after the rally of Narendra Modi in Kolkata. The rally is being seen as a major political outreach programme as the party intensifies its campaign in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a massive public rally on March 14 at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The rally is expected to draw a large crowd and signal the party’s campaign push ahead of the Assembly elections.

Party sources further said that another meeting of the Central Election Committee will be held to discuss the remaining seats where candidates are yet to be finalised. The leadership is likely to take inputs from the state unit and organisational leaders before taking a final call on those constituencies.

BJP Senior Leaders And Top Leaders Attended The Meeting Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Election

The meeting forms part of the BJP’s broader electoral strategy to strengthen its organisational presence in West Bengal and prepare the ground for a strong contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. Senior leaders and members of the party’s top decision-making body participated in the discussions, focusing on candidate winnability, regional representation and electoral dynamics across different parts of the state.

Further announcements regarding candidates are expected in the coming days once the remaining constituencies are reviewed by the party’s central leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: NXT Summit 2026: CJI Surya Kant Calls For Human-Centric Legal Framework, Says ‘AI Can Assist, But Justice Must Stay Human’    

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 8:45 PM IST
Tags: west bengalwest bengal assembly electionWest Bengal Election 2026

