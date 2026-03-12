Dr. Priti Adani Leads Swabhimaan Programme’s Expansion To Empower 10 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Across India

As it approaches its 30th anniversary on 11 August 2026, the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has announced a major expansion of its flagship women’s empowerment initiative, Swabhimaan, with the goal of enabling 10 lakh women entrepreneurs across India.

The announcement was made at “Swabhimaan – The Rise of She”, an event held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on Thursday, where the programme’s growing impact on women’s livelihoods, entrepreneurship, and financial independence was highlighted. The first phase of the expansion will focus on Maharashtra, where the initiative aims to empower one lakh women within the first year, creating new opportunities for women-led micro-enterprises and grassroots entrepreneurship.

Launched in partnership with Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), the Government of Maharashtra’s nodal agency for women’s economic empowerment and self-help group development, through a public–private partnership (PPP) model, the Swabhimaan programme has already supported over 4,500 women from underserved communities in Mumbai to develop sustainable livelihoods through skill training, entrepreneurship development and financial and digital literacy.

At the event, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, and Mrs. Shilin Adani, Trustee, Adani Foundation, were present. The programme was also graced by Ms Aditi Tatkare, Hon’ble Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra; Ms Ritu Tawde, Hon’ble Mayor of Mumbai; and Ms Nandini Awade, Managing Director (MD), MAVIM. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, who had initially expressed his desire to attend the event, could not be present due to an urgent meeting. In a heartfelt message, he congratulated the Adani Group and the Adani Foundation for their stellar social work in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

The dignitaries jointly inaugurated Swateja Mart, a women-led, community-driven marketplace in Mumbai that provides local women entrepreneurs with training, market linkages, and a ready platform to sell their products through both online and offline channels. A cloud kitchen under the Swateja Mart initiative was also inaugurated during the event. They also unveiled a coffee table book featuring inspiring journeys of women whose lives have been transformed through the Swabhimaan programme. Across Mumbai, the programme has already enabled over 800 women to become “Lakhpati Didis,” demonstrating the transformative potential of structured livelihood and enterprise support.

“Swabhimaan is one of the most successful ventures of MAVIM and a powerful role model for women’s empowerment,” said Ms. Tatkare. “By strengthening financial literacy and entrepreneurship, it complements initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and shows how partnerships can create sustainable opportunities for women.” “The rising ‘She Power’ in Indian society is clearly visible in communities like Dharavi. Initiatives such as Swabhimaan are transforming the lives of underprivileged women by building financial confidence and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ms. Tawde. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Adani said: “Swabhimaan reflects our belief that empowering women is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen communities and build resilient local economies. The inspiring journeys of the women in Mumbai show what becomes possible when the right support systems are in place.

As we expand the programme to empower 10 lakh women across India, beginning with one lakh women in Maharashtra, our focus remains on enabling sustainable livelihoods and nurturing women-led enterprises that create lasting impact.” Through Swabhimaan, participants receive structured training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and livelihood skills, supported by mentorship, market linkages, and enterprise guidance. Many have already launched home-based ventures and collective enterprises, strengthening household incomes while emerging as role models within their communities.

The Adani Foundation currently reaches over 9.6 million people across more than 7,000 villages in 22 states of India through programmes focused on education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. Aligned with India’s national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the expansion of Swabhimaan reflects the Foundation’s commitment to building inclusive economic opportunities for women at scale.

With its national expansion, Swabhimaan is poised to evolve into one of India’s largest women-led livelihood initiatives, emerging as a powerful national movement that enables women to become entrepreneurs, community leaders, and drivers of local economic growth.