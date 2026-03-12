LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield babar azam British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

India are scheduled to play a one-off Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan in June, followed by a white-ball tour of England which will include five T20Is and three ODIs in July, as of now. But the schedule can see additions in the roaster which can further force the selectors to give chance to new players.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 175 in 80 deliveries in U19 World Cup final. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 175 in 80 deliveries in U19 World Cup final. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 12, 2026 23:17:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might find a place for himself in the Indian setup soon as the side can have an unusually packed calendar this year. The Indian team is presently scheduled to play a one-off Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan in June, followed by a white-ball tour of England which will include five T20Is and three ODIs in July.

However, according to reports, some more matches can be added in the roaster. If this happens, India is likely to play Ireland three T20Is in Dublin before the England tour, while Sri Lanka have requested three extra T20Is ahead of the two Tests already scheduled between the sides.

Moreover, West Indies will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is, while India themselves are slated to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE. 

You Might Be Interested In

The 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan will also take place during that time. The T20 event is scheduled to run from September 25 to October 3. India might have to field another side in the tournament. 

Reports also suggest that a short tour to Zimbabwe can be added as well for three T20Is. 

India are already confirmed to travel to New Zealand. starting in mid-October. The series will feature five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests, with the first match scheduled for October 22.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Make His Debut?

The packed schedule and the workload management might force the selectors to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the side. The left-handed batter who is known for his explosive batting has been scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket, IPL and was a part of the U19 World Cup winning team earlier this year. The side was led by Ayush Mhatre. 

Sooryavanshi played a very important role in India’s World Cup win in the U19 final. The aggressive left-handed batter who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL struck a record-tumbling 175 against England in the title clash. Vaibhav’s knock helped India post a mammoth 411/9 in 50 overs. 

Later, England tried their best to stay in the race but were eventually bowled out for 311 as India won by 100 runs. 

In IPL, Sooryavanshi has notched up 252 runs in just 7 matches for the Royals. The left-handed batter has a fifty as well as a hundred to his name as well and has been scoring runs at a blistering strike-rate of 206.55. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | “Like Elder Brothers to Me”: DC’s Abhishek Porel Credits ‘Understanding Captain’ Axar Patel and KL Rahul for Guidance | EXCLUSIVE

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India Ateam indiaU19 IndiaVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi career

RELATED News

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Cricket Brings Immense Joy to Indians’ — PM Narendra Modi Hails Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Legends League Cricket 2026: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s SRH Sister Team Signs Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction, Spinner Once Mocked Operation Sindoor

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Preview: Key Players to Watch This Season — From Cameron Green to Rinku Singh

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

LATEST NEWS

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Paper 1 And 2 Response Sheets | Check Link, Important Details Inside

Dr. Priti Adani Leads Swabhimaan Programme’s Expansion To Empower 10 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Across India

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

Ali Khamenei’s Wife ‘Alive’: Iran’s Shocking Revelation Days After Reports Claimed Mansoureh Died With Slain Supreme Leader | Who Is She?

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

LPG Crisis: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Assures ‘No Fuel Shortage In Country’; Says Production Up By 28%, Panic Buying Behind Demand Surge

Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Naveen Kasturia-Sunny Hinduja’s UPSC-Based Series Online

West Bengal Assembly Election: BJP Discusses 160 Constituencies In CEC meet, Finalises Candidates For Nearly 145 Seats, First List Likely After PM Modi’s Kolkata Rally

NXT Summit 2026: CJI Surya Kant Calls For Human-Centric Legal Framework, Says ‘AI Can Assist, But Justice Must Stay Human’

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

QUICK LINKS