IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might find a place for himself in the Indian setup soon as the side can have an unusually packed calendar this year. The Indian team is presently scheduled to play a one-off Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan in June, followed by a white-ball tour of England which will include five T20Is and three ODIs in July.

However, according to reports, some more matches can be added in the roaster. If this happens, India is likely to play Ireland three T20Is in Dublin before the England tour, while Sri Lanka have requested three extra T20Is ahead of the two Tests already scheduled between the sides.

Moreover, West Indies will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is, while India themselves are slated to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE.

The 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan will also take place during that time. The T20 event is scheduled to run from September 25 to October 3. India might have to field another side in the tournament.

Reports also suggest that a short tour to Zimbabwe can be added as well for three T20Is.

India are already confirmed to travel to New Zealand. starting in mid-October. The series will feature five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests, with the first match scheduled for October 22.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Make His Debut?

The packed schedule and the workload management might force the selectors to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the side. The left-handed batter who is known for his explosive batting has been scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket, IPL and was a part of the U19 World Cup winning team earlier this year. The side was led by Ayush Mhatre.

Sooryavanshi played a very important role in India’s World Cup win in the U19 final. The aggressive left-handed batter who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL struck a record-tumbling 175 against England in the title clash. Vaibhav’s knock helped India post a mammoth 411/9 in 50 overs.

Later, England tried their best to stay in the race but were eventually bowled out for 311 as India won by 100 runs.

In IPL, Sooryavanshi has notched up 252 runs in just 7 matches for the Royals. The left-handed batter has a fifty as well as a hundred to his name as well and has been scoring runs at a blistering strike-rate of 206.55.

