NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

At the NXT Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s proactive approach amid the ongoing global energy crisis, urging citizens to remain calm and highlighting the country’s strategic measures to strengthen energy security.

Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said, “Some people are trying to create panic around LPG. While I do not wish to comment politically, such attempts are exposing themselves and causing significant harm to the nation.” He emphasized that global conflicts, including the ongoing war near India, have disrupted energy supply chains worldwide, pushing countries into a severe energy crisis.

The Prime Minister noted that such challenging times test a nation’s resilience. “In such difficult circumstances, how we respond as a country is crucial.

PM Modi urged collective action

Crisis times are a test for the entire nation. We must deal with situations with calmness and patience, and everyone has a role to play.” He urged collective action from all sections of society, including political parties, media, social organizations, industry, youth, villages, and cities.

Highlighting India’s energy strategy, PM Modi elaborated on a two-pronged approach:

Expanding energy infrastructure to ensure broader domestic access. Promoting self-reliance in the energy sector to reduce dependence on foreign sources.

He also stressed India’s ongoing efforts in the petrol-diesel sector, noting that continuous measures are underway to overcome supply chain obstacles and ensure uninterrupted energy supply across the country.

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi highlighted that united action enhances the country’s capacity to overcome crises. “We’ve seen that when everyone works together, the country’s ability to overcome challenges increases exponentially. Today, the country faces another test, and we must fulfill our duties while keeping national interests paramount.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks reinforced India’s position as a key player in global discussions, with world leaders increasingly looking to India for guidance amid crises. PM Modi said, “India is moving ahead steadily even in adverse circumstances, and the world has great expectations from us.”

