Meet Arvind Jain: The Engineer Who Says AI Is Not A Replacement, But A Power Upgrade

Meet Arvind Jain: Arvind Jain is the engineer who doesn’t just build products, but quietly redrafts how the modern workplace thinks. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Glean, the AI-powered search engine that lets employees avoid the daily burning question of “Where did I put that file again?” Prior to Glean, he built Rubrik, a data company that turns workplace chaos into clarity. From Google, and a decade of building Search and Maps systems, he’s added data behavior to his skill set. Currently, he’s in Palo Alto, working on a simple mantra: don’t lose your work knowledge, just make it easier to find, and maybe a little less irritating.

Career Highlights of Arvind Jain (The “Make It Findable” Engineer)

Arvind Jain has devoted his career to solving one single universal problem, being able to find what you know exists, but can’t find. He founded and is now CEO of Glean, which shares a simple but powerful mission, prevent employees from wasting half their day hunting around across apps, docs, and chat threads. In other words, think of it as search, but for the actual mess in work life. Under him, Glean has grown into a big enterprise AI platform that uses generative AI to help users pull knowledge from the mess and turn it into something usable. Before that, he co-founded Rubrik to help convert messy enterprise data into something closer to order than panic, and grew it into a public-company success story. He spent over a decade at Google, building backbone systems for Search, YouTube, and Maps, the infrastructure that shaped the behavior of the internet. He started at Microsoft in ‘97, then went into Akamai and Riverbed, so he knows a lot about systems at scale.

What Does Arvind Jain Think About AI?

It would be easy to put Arvind Jain in a couple of stocks. He doesn’t view AI as a sci-fi villain or a job-eating machine. He sees it as that over-helpful colleague who remembers where all the pothos plants are and gently saves us all from digital chaos. He even thinks that AI can never replace humans, which is somewhere arguably correct. This is also a perspective of optimism. Jain’s premise is simple: AI should enhance, not replace. Think giving people a superpower upgrade, not a pink slip. In his view, AI handles the soul-sucking, repetitive work so people can spend their time thinking, deciding, and pretending that they really didn’t just search for the same file five times in a row.

At Glean, that translates into people stopping the digital archaeology of a million apps and chats that need scouring in order to find an answer. Instead, AI surfaces the answer and says, “You were looking for this, right?”

Why He Matters: From Global Internet Engineering to the Great “Let’s Find Things Faster” Mission. His story is, at its heart, the story of humans learning how to interact with information. From working on backbone systems at Google (Search, YouTube, Maps) to co-founding Rubrik to leading Glean, his work has always revolved around one thing: reducing chaos into something usable. Put simply, he’s been working on ending workplace scavenger hunts for his entire career, and honestly, we’re here to thank him for that.

(This article has inputs from Website aout CEO)

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