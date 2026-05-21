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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed

IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed

Are Sunrisers Hyderabad owners Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander getting married during IPL 2026. Check the complete truth behind these viral wedding rumours here.

IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:43 IST

With the whole country watching some thrilling cricket action of the IPL 2026 season, there is one huge off-field rumour that has totally taken over the internet. The enthusiastic cricket fans are constantly questioning if Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran and famous music composer Anirudh Ravichander are really tying the knot. The speculations are so widespread that social media was flooded with rumours that the two well-known personalities were secretly arranging their wedding. Still, the fans’ excitement was so high that many believed these viral claims. But actually, they are false. Our fact check reveals the real reason for the start of these unfounded rumours. 

How The Kavya Maran And Anirudh Wedding Rumours Started?

The speculations running wild on the net mainly came from anonymous social media posts and fan sites. Many unverified accounts were very sure that the top music composer and the heiress of the Sun Group had been a couple for a long time.

The rumours online got stronger as Anirudh often works with Sun Pictures on grand blockbuster films. As there was no official photo or family confirmation, fans were quick to link these professional business ties with a personal romantic relationship and came up with these crazy online claims.

Will The Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Announce Her Wedding After IPL 2026?

Fans could be right that Kavya is just holding off till the end of the IPL 2026 season to make a big personal announcement. Some online gossip forums also say that keeping the wedding secret now is to avoid unwanted media attention. However, at this moment, such speculations are nothing more than fan fiction as there is no concrete proof of any marriage plans in the pipeline.

The Complete Truth Behind Their Alleged Relationship Status

Despite the constant internet chatter linking the two prominent celebrities neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has ever confirmed being in a romantic relationship. Furthermore there has been absolutely no official clarification public statement or social media post issued by either party regarding these viral claims. Both highly successful individuals currently remain entirely focused on their respective professional careers. Ultimately cricket fans and media portals should completely disregard these recurring marriage rumours as there is absolutely no factual truth behind them right now.

Also Read: Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details

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IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed
Tags: anirudh ravichanderCricket FansIPL 2026kavya maranKavya Maran Anirudh Ravichander MarriageMarriage Rumoursmusic composerRelationship StatusSun GroupSunrisers HyderabadViral Gossipwedding

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IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed

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IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed
IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed
IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed
IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed

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