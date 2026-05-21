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Home > World News > Is Thailand Still Visa-Free For Indians? Tourist Magnet Issues New Rules For 90 Countries

Is Thailand Still Visa-Free For Indians? Tourist Magnet Issues New Rules For 90 Countries

Thailand has approved reducing visa-free stays for tourists from 93 countries from 60 days to 30 days, citing immigration control and security concerns, with rollout timing still pending.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:49 IST

Thailand has approved a major change to its visa-free entry policy, reducing the allowed stay for tourists from more than 90 countries. The current 60-day visa-free period will be shortened to a maximum of 30 days under a new government decision. The policy change updates a scheme introduced in 2024 that expanded visa-free access to help revive tourism after the pandemic. The new rules are expected to impact travelers from Europe, the Americas, and other regions that currently benefit from visa waiver agreements with Bangkok.

Tightening immigration controls and security focus

Thai authorities say the revision is aimed at strengthening immigration oversight and reducing misuse of long-term visa-free entry. Officials have raised concerns that some visitors were using the system for unauthorized extended stays or illegal activities.

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The government also noted that implementation may vary depending on nationality, with some visitors potentially receiving only 15-day stays. A final rollout date has not yet been confirmed.

Tourism recovery and economic importance

Thailand’s tourism sector remains a key pillar of the economy, with nearly 40 million arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic disrupted global travel flows. Thailand received nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 before the pandemic, and the tourism sector continues to be one of the main drivers of the country’s economy.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will submit a plan to the Cabinet for approval to reduce the visa-free stay period for foreign tourists in Thailand to 30 days from 60 days to help prevent criminal activity. He did not say when, but Thailand has set a visa-free period for tourists from 93 countries since July 2024.

In addition, Thai authorities will check other visa types to ensure that individuals entering the country comply with the purpose of that visa. The measures are designed to address concerns about the misuse of extended visas and the involvement of some tourists in illegal activities.

From January 1 to May 10, 2026, Thailand received 12.4 million foreign tourists, a decrease of 3.43% compared to the same period last year. Tourism is a critical driver of the economy, with foreign arrivals peaking at nearly 40 million in 2019.

Policy timeline and next steps

Authorities have not yet announced when the new visa rules will take effect, but officials have confirmed that the proposal is moving through the Cabinet approval process. Further details are expected once implementation timelines are finalized.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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Is Thailand Still Visa-Free For Indians? Tourist Magnet Issues New Rules For 90 Countries
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Is Thailand Still Visa-Free For Indians? Tourist Magnet Issues New Rules For 90 Countries
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