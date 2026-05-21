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Home > Sports News > CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained

CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained

Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in a virtual knockout clash in IPL 2026 as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Yellow Army fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Even a win in tonight’s IPL match may not be enough for CSK, as they will also need results involving Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders to go in their favour in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario explained. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario explained. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 16:01 IST

CSK IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification: Chennai Super Kings face a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans. The five-time champions have their qualifications to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs at stake. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side needs a win at all costs to have any chance of making it to the final four. However, the five-time champions would know that a win might not be enough. While they need other results to go in their favour, a win for CSK would give their fans something to cheer about. Here is a look at the qualification scenario for the Super Kings ahead of GT vs CSK.

GT vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Chennai Super Kings come into their final game of the season desperately needing a win. However, a win will take them to 14 points, but they would still need other results to go in their favour. If even one of the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, or Kolkata Knight Riders wins their remaining games, then CSK would be knocked out irrespective of the results. 

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IPL 2026 Points Table before GT vs CSK

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.35
4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 7 6 0 14 0.083
5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227
6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 13 6 6 1 13 0.011
7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016
7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

 

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if CSK lose against GT

If the Chennai Super Kings lose against the Gujarat Titans, then the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would be eliminated. 

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if GT vs CSK is washed out

If the GT vs CSK clash is washed out, then the Chennai Super Kings would be eliminated from the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. 

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if CSK win against GT

If the Chennai Super Kings win against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, then they will remain alive in the race to the IPL 2026 playoff race. However, even a win would not be enough for the Super Kings. To qualify for the playoffs, the following results would need to go in CSK’s favour.

  • LSG vs PBKS, 23rd May, 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants Win

  • MI vs RR, 24th May, 3:30 PM – Mumbai Indians Win

  • KKR vs DC, 24th May, 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals Win

Also Read: BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy

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CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained
Tags: Chennai Super Kings qualification scenarioCSK IPL 2026 playoffsCSK playoff chancesGT vs CSKgujarat-titansIPL 2026 Points TableRuturaj Gaikwad

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CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained
CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained
CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained
CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained

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