MS Dhoni Injury Live Updates: Will He Play Today’s IPL Match Between CSK and GT? Check Hourly Updates Here

MS Dhoni Injury Live: Catch MS Dhoni injury updates, Thala return date, will Dhoni play for CSK vs GT? Check out all the updates on MS Dhoni's injury and whether the former Chennai Super Kings returned to Ranchi ahead of the clash against the Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni Injury Updates Live: Will Dhoni Play Today In CSK vs GT? Image Credit: X

MS Dhoni Injury Update: The biggest question surrounding the Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is on MS Dhoni’s injury and return. The former CSK skipper is yet to play a single game in the 19th season of the tournament. With the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side possibly playing their final game of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the fans are wondering if they will see Thala playing. With the Super Kings’ qualification scenario at stake, Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team will be playing a crucial CSK vs GT clash in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for MS Dhoni Injury Update, MS Dhoni return, MS Dhoni thumb injury, MS Dhoni return to Ranchi, and other Thala updates here on NewsX.

MS Dhoni vs Chennai Super Kings

Yesterday, a report emerged that claimed MS Dhoni has had a rift with the Chennai Super Kings. The former CSK captain is said to now have an estranged relationship with the Super Kings team management. In the viral report from CricBlogger, there were claims being made that Dhoni will part ways with CSK after the end of the ongoing season. What pushed the relationship between the veteran wicketkeeper and the team management was the trade involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja. Reportedly, Dhoni was not taken into consideration when the decision for the trade was made.