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Home > Sports News > Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked

Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked

Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa survived a shooting attack at his Surrey home in Canada days after taking charge. The incident comes amid ongoing corruption, match-fixing and Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegations linked to Cricket Canada and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shots were fired at Cricket Canada President, Arvinder Khosa's House. Image Credit: Xcanadiancricket
Shots were fired at Cricket Canada President, Arvinder Khosa's House. Image Credit: Xcanadiancricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 16:51 IST

Shooting in Canada: Arvinder Khosa, the recently elected president of Cricket Canada, was shot at by assailants. According to a CBC story, the shooting happened early on Wednesday morning. Around 4:40 a.m. local time, his Newton neighborhood home was targeted while people were inside, but nobody was hurt. The incident occurred a few days after Khosa formally replaced Amjad Bajwa as president of Cricket Canada following a court-ordered leadership poll. Additionally, the nomination coincides with accusations that the body’s administration has connections to networks of organized crime. Prior to the T20 World Cup, members of the Canadian cricket community were allegedly intimidated by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to a previous CBC article.

Shooting at House of Cricket Canada President, Arvinder Khosa

Following gunfire at the home of Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa in Surrey, British Columbia, a major security crisis has rocked the Canadian cricket administration. Concerns about safety, extortion threats, and the influence of organized crime have been raised by the early morning attack.

Although the incident has put Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa under increased security, authorities have confirmed that he was unharmed. Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada, is currently the subject of an ongoing police investigation.

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Shooting at Arvinder Khosa’s house: Any arrests made?

So yet, there have been no arrests. Following the BC Supreme Court Justice’s ruling addressing Cricket Canada’s leadership impasse, Khosa was chosen as the organization’s temporary president in April. He later received a two-year contract to serve as Cricket Canada’s permanent president. 

Cricket Canada under investigation

Cricket Canada was the subject of an investigation just a few weeks ago. Details of alleged corruption and the influence of organized crime were uncovered during the probe. Important individuals associated with Cricket Canada were implicated in attempts to tamper with some aspects of matches, according to the study. According to the research, Khosa even threatened a member of the men’s national team in 2025 and had connections to players connected to the Bishnoi gang. All those named in the inquiry, including Khosa, have refuted the allegations.

T20 World Cup 2026: Match-Fixing Allegations on Canada

Allegations of corruption occurred during a group-stage match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai earlier this year during the 2026 T20 World Cup. When Canada captain Dilpreet Singh Bajwa bowled the fifth over of New Zealand’s innings, the event occurred. Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, two pacers, were introduced by Canada to begin the innings. But after giving up 29 runs between them, they had to switch to spin. 

Dilpreet began the fifth over he bowled with a no-ball before going wide down the leg side. He eventually conceded 15 runs in the over due to a couple boundaries, which prompted the ICC to look into the matter. Khurram Chohan, the former head coach of Canada, had a recorded phone call that the ICC was looking into. Chohan said over the phone that he was coerced into choosing players for the national squad by a few Cricket Canada employees. 

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Lashes Out At Pap For Body-Shaming Remark, Posts Screenshot Of Deleted Video On Instagram: WATCH Viral Video

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Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked
Tags: Arvinder KhosaCANADA SHOOTINGCricket CanadaCricket Canada Presidentlawrence bishnoiSurrey shootingt20 world cup 2026

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Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked
Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked
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