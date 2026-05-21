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Home > India News > Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next

Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tail strike while landing, forcing the aircraft to be grounded and triggering a DGCA investigation.

Air India Flight AI2651's tail was struck while landing (Image: ANI, file photo)
Air India Flight AI2651's tail was struck while landing (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 16:41 IST

An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded on Thursday after the aircraft’s tail struck the runway while landing at Bengaluru airport. The incident has now triggered an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials familiar with the matter said. According to officials, the Air India aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked normally without any injuries. However, the aircraft has now been taken out of service for detailed inspection. Officials also confirmed that the operating pilots have been removed from duty temporarily while the investigation continues. The incident also forced Air India to cancel its return flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, affecting several passengers who later had to be shifted to alternate arrangements.

Investigation begins as pilots removed from duty pending probe

As per reports, officials said the DGCA has started looking into the Air India tail-strike incident to determine the exact cause behind the hard landing. One official said, “The operating pilots have been off rostered pending investigation.”

Air India later confirmed the incident in an official statement and said, “Flight AI2651 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May experienced a tail-strike during landing. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”

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The airline further added, “The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection. The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.”

Wake turbulence and last-minute go-around suspected behind incident

Officials further said the Air India aircraft may have encountered wake turbulence while attempting to land at Bengaluru airport. A second official said, “The incident took place due to wake turbulence. The pilots decided to go around at the last minute due to it.”

Another official explained that a large cargo aircraft had taken off shortly before the Air India flight attempted landing. “A freight B747 had just taken off before the Air India flight attempted to land. The A321 aircraft then performed a go-around due to wing disturbances,” the official said.

Wake turbulence refers to disturbed and chaotic air generated behind an aircraft during flight. Aviation experts say such turbulence can affect nearby aircraft because of the strength and movement of the air vortices left behind.

Return flight cancelled as airline arranges alternate travel for passengers

Following the incident, Air India also cancelled its next scheduled flight, AI2652, from Bengaluru to Delhi. The airline said, “Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest. Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

An airline official later confirmed that Delhi-bound passengers affected by the cancellation were shifted to another aircraft as part of the alternate arrangements.

Also Read: Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled Ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026: Full List of Suspended Airlines and Departures Affected

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Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: Air india delayedAir india turbulenceair india’

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Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next

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Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next
Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next
Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next
Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next

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