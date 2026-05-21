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Home > Business News > Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update deadline till 2027, allowing online document updates via myAadhaar portal. Offline updates remain paid, while users are urged to refresh details for accuracy and compliance.

Adhaar Card Updates
Adhaar Card Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 16:54 IST

UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Update Deadline: What It Means for You- After strong user response and engagement on the myAadhaar portal, UIDAI has extended the deadline to 14th June 2027 for free online Aadhaar document updates. In simple terms, this means you can now complete, reverify, and refresh your Aadhaar documents online for free until 14th June 2027. Easy, right? There is a catch though. You can only avail this free service if you update your documents online through the myAadhaar web portal. If you choose the offline route and visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre, you will be charged the ₹75 amount. So, go digital, save cash. UIDAI also advises that if you have not updated your Aadhaar details for more than 10 years, or simply want to ensure your information is accurate and valid, now is the right time to do it. In short, the countdown has begun, let’s go digital and spruce up our digital identity.

Who Should Update Aadhaar: A Quick Check

Now, if you have not updated your Aadhaar for a long time, which is like since 2011, and you have no new address or fresh information to add, UIDAI is still politely (but firmly) asking you to come forward and verify your details. You can think of it like a digital health check-up for your identity; outdated information like old addresses or missing updates can sometimes create avoidable issues. That is exactly why UIDAI wants to keep your records fresh and ensure a smooth experience across services linked to Aadhaar. So the next time you think about Aadhaar updates and realise nothing has changed in years, consider this a gentle reminder: your Aadhaar isn’t broken, it just needs a quick check-up, not a complete reboot.

What Is Free vs Paid In Aadhaar Updates

Category Type of Update Cost Where it Applies
Free Proof of Identity (PoI) upload Free Online via myAadhaar portal
Free Proof of Address (PoA) upload Free Online via myAadhaar portal
Paid Name / Gender / Date of Birth (demographic changes) ₹75 Aadhaar enrolment centres
Paid Biometric updates (fingerprints, iris, photo) ₹125 Aadhaar enrolment centres

How To Update Aadhaar Online (Step-by-Step)

  • Visit the official myAadhaar portal
  • Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP verification sent to your registered mobile number
  • Check and confirm your existing Aadhaar details on the dashboard
  • Select the update option for documents
  • Upload valid Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents (ensure each file is under 2MB)
  • Choose the correct document type from the dropdown menu
  • Review your details carefully before submitting
  • Give your consent and submit the request to complete the process

Also Read: Why You Should Keep a Watch on Vodafone Idea Share Price? The Telecom Giant’s Comeback Story Is Finally Getting Real

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Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
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Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

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