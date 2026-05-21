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Home > Business News > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

Stock Market Today: Markets ended flat after volatile trade, with Sensex and Nifty nearly unchanged. Sector rotation dominated as realty and autos gained, while IT and FMCG dragged; smallcaps outperformed and volatility eased.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:42 IST

Stock market Today: Volatile session ends with a flat close. The Sensex remained almost flat on a volatile day as traders found no clear direction. The Sensex shed 135 points to close at 75,183, while the Nifty dropped 4 points to 23,654. The day’s activity was driven by sectoral moves rather than headline indices. Providing support, realty, healthcare, and a few auto stocks helped cushion a weak session for financials, IT, and FMCG stocks, which faced headwinds throughout the day. Cushioning these developments, broader markets remained robust, with smallcap stocks leading the way. Concurrently, India VIX dropped over 3 percent, indicating that volatility is gradually easing despite intraday swings across sectors.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • IT – Nifty IT down 0.50% (laggard)
  • FMCG – Nifty FMCG down 0.61% (laggard)
  • Smallcaps – Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.62% (outperforming)
  • Volatility – India VIX down 3.20% (easing volatility)
  • Realty – Nifty Realty up 1.04% (strong performer)
  • Consumer Durables – up 0.53% (outperforming)
  • Auto – Nifty Auto up 0.33% (mild gain)

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

  • SENSEX: 75,156.20 -162.19 (0.22%)
  • NIFTY 50: 23,648.60 -10.40 (0.044%)

Indian markets closed slightly lower with Sensex and Nifty edging down amid subdued trading activity, reflecting cautious investor sentiment and absence of strong domestic or global market triggers.

You Might Be Interested In

                  Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                  • GRASIM
                  • INDIGO
                  • APOLLOHOSP
                  • BAJAJ-AUTO
                  • TRENT
                  • BEL
                  • HDFCLIFE

                  Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                  • BAJFINANCE
                  • HINDUNILVR
                  • TECHM
                  • INFY
                  • BAJAJFINSV
                  • TATACONSUM
                  • BHARTIARTL

                  (With Inputs)

                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                  Also Read: What Changed Globally for Stock Market Today? From Nvidia Buzz to Easing War Fears, Here’s Why Sensex and Nifty Are on a Bull Run

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                  Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War
                  Tags: Dalal Street updateindia markets todayIndia VIXIndian stock market closingmarket update todayNifty closingnifty todaysector wise performanceSensex closingsensex todaysmallcap stocksstock market newsstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

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                  Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

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                  Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War
                  Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War
                  Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War
                  Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

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