Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

Stock market Today: Volatile session ends with a flat close. The Sensex remained almost flat on a volatile day as traders found no clear direction. The Sensex shed 135 points to close at 75,183, while the Nifty dropped 4 points to 23,654. The day’s activity was driven by sectoral moves rather than headline indices. Providing support, realty, healthcare, and a few auto stocks helped cushion a weak session for financials, IT, and FMCG stocks, which faced headwinds throughout the day. Cushioning these developments, broader markets remained robust, with smallcap stocks leading the way. Concurrently, India VIX dropped over 3 percent, indicating that volatility is gradually easing despite intraday swings across sectors.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
- IT – Nifty IT down 0.50% (laggard)
- FMCG – Nifty FMCG down 0.61% (laggard)
- Smallcaps – Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.62% (outperforming)
- Volatility – India VIX down 3.20% (easing volatility)
- Realty – Nifty Realty up 1.04% (strong performer)
- Consumer Durables – up 0.53% (outperforming)
- Auto – Nifty Auto up 0.33% (mild gain)
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.