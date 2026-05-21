LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card can be downloaded at icsi.edu. Know everything about downloading admit card such as admit card details, admit card login details, admit card download date, admit card reporting time, etc.

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details
ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:12 IST

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: The admit card for CSEET June 2026 has been made available by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website at icsi.edu. Those candidates who have applied for the entrance examination of Company Secretary Executive are now able to obtain their hall tickets from the website by logging into their account. Some of the details included in the hall ticket include names of candidates, registration numbers, test date, timings, and test centers. Candidates are requested to make sure that they cross-check all details given in the hall ticket. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has requested candidates to bring a printout of their admit cards and an ID proof while appearing for the test.

Official Website: ICSI Official Website

The candidates will be able to download their admit card from the admit card portal provided by ICSI.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 (Step-by-Step Login Process)

The following steps can be followed by candidates in order to obtain their admit card online:

  • Access the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.
  • Choose the option “CSEET June 2026 Admit Card.”
  • Provide your login details that include:
  • Registration/Application Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Click on the “Login/Submit” button.
  • View your admit card.
  • Download PDF of your hall ticket.
  • Print several copies of your admit card for future reference.

Multiple copies of the admit card should be taken by the candidates.

ICSI Login & Smash Portal Access: Where to Download Hall Ticket

The admit card can be downloaded through official student portals by ICSI. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the following websites:

  • ICSI Official Website
  • CSEET Student Portal

The students should download their hall tickets from the official website only, as they might get some malicious links otherwise. The hall tickets are never sent physically through post or courier services.

Details Mentioned on ICSI Admit Card 2026

Once the admit card is downloaded by the candidate, they must ensure that all the information provided on the same is checked carefully. Generally, an admit card has:

  • Name of Candidate
  • Candidate’s Photo & Signatures
  • Roll/Registration Number
  • Date of Examination
  • Time of Exam
  • Reporting Time
  • Exam Center Location
  • Important Information Related to the Exam

In case of wrong information, it is advised that students contact ICSI officials immediately.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Date, Timing & Schedule 

The examination of CSEET June 2026, conducted by ICSI, is scheduled to be held on 7th June 2026. Students are encouraged to go through all the necessary details given on the admit card before appearing for the exam. The details include the following:

  • Date of examination, along with time of examination
  • Reporting time of the examination center
  • Address of examination center
  • Essential instructions for the day of the examination

From the academic year 2026, ICSI has changed its exam pattern, where the CSEET exam will be held offline at the designated examination center from June 2026 onwards.

Exam Day Guidelines & Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the examination need to follow all the necessary rules regarding the day of the exam as specified by the ICSI. The important rules are as follows:

  • A printed version of the admit card must be carried.
  • Carry a government-issued ID proof photo document.
  • Reporting at the examination venue before the reporting time.
  • No carrying electronic gadgets like a smartwatch, a calculator, or a mobile phone inside the examination hall.
  • Follow all the instructions given by the invigilator inside the examination hall.

Failing to carry the admit card/ID proof will automatically make the candidate disqualified from the exam.

ICSI Admit Card Download Issues: Login Problems & Fixes 

Some of the problems faced by students while downloading their ICSI CSEET Admit Card are given below, along with their solutions.

  • If the site does not open up, refresh the site and try to access it at a later time.
  • If the login details turn out to be incorrect, verify your registration number and DOB (date of birth).If the admit card does not load up on your computer, make sure that
  • you have registered for the exam.
  • If the PDF file does not get downloaded, try accessing it using another browser or another computer system.

It is important that the students do not wait until the very last minute to download their admit card.

What to Do If There is an Error in the Admit Card?

In case any error occurs in the admit card regarding any discrepancy in the details like name, picture, wrong test center, or timing, then students must approach the concerned ICSI authority.

Students may be required to provide some evidence that can help in correcting the mistakes in the admit card. Students need to get all corrections done before the exam date.

ICSI CSEET Exam Pattern & Syllabus

ICSI has adopted a new pattern for CSEET 2026. The examination includes subjects such as communication, business, law, accounting, and reasoning abilities.

Main Subjects Included

  • Business Communication
  • Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
  • Economic and Business Environment
  • Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude
  • Fundamental Accounting

Important Topics:

Some major topics included in the syllabus are:

  • Communication Skills
  • Business Correspondence
  • Accounting Principles
  • Final Accounts
  • Business Law
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Current Affairs

It is essential for aspirants to keep visiting the ICSI website frequently for any information about the syllabus, pattern of examination, and instructions

Also Read :  UPSC Calendar 2027 Out at upsc.gov.in: CSE Prelims on May 23, Check Full Exam Schedule & Download PDF

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details
Tags: cseet 2026 exam schedulecseet june 2026 hall ticketicsi admit card download linkicsi admit card june 2026icsi cseet exam date 2026

RELATED News

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23: Eligibility, Application Fee, And How To Apply Details Inside

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

IIT Bombay Placement Report 2025: Placement Rate Declines to 70 Percent, but Average Salary Rises to Rs 26.45 Lakh

TS PGECET 2026 Exam Date Postponed: Check Revised Schedule, Shift Timings, Admit Card Updates and Official Details

AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Begins at afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Application Fee, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

LATEST NEWS

Cockroach Janta Party Starts New X Account After Being Blocked, Gets 4000 Followers In Just 30 Mins

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

EPFO PF Withdrawal Through UPI Soon? Here’s How Members May Access PF Money Instantly — All You Need To Know

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 21.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-624 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | Rs 1 Crore Ticket No PN 945080

Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details

Iran’s Drone Production Back On Track Weeks After Ceasefire, Rebuilding Military Base Faster Amid Trump’s Warning

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert

Meet Arvind Jain: The Engineer Who Says AI Is Not A Replacement, But A Power Upgrade

Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind Killed In POK By Unknown Gunmen

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details
ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details
ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details
ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

QUICK LINKS