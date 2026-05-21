ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: The admit card for CSEET June 2026 has been made available by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website at icsi.edu. Those candidates who have applied for the entrance examination of Company Secretary Executive are now able to obtain their hall tickets from the website by logging into their account. Some of the details included in the hall ticket include names of candidates, registration numbers, test date, timings, and test centers. Candidates are requested to make sure that they cross-check all details given in the hall ticket. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has requested candidates to bring a printout of their admit cards and an ID proof while appearing for the test.

Official Website: ICSI Official Website

The candidates will be able to download their admit card from the admit card portal provided by ICSI.

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 (Step-by-Step Login Process)

The following steps can be followed by candidates in order to obtain their admit card online:

Access the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

Choose the option “CSEET June 2026 Admit Card.”

Provide your login details that include:

Registration/Application Number

Date of Birth

Click on the “Login/Submit” button.

View your admit card.

Download PDF of your hall ticket.

Print several copies of your admit card for future reference.

Multiple copies of the admit card should be taken by the candidates.

ICSI Login & Smash Portal Access: Where to Download Hall Ticket

The admit card can be downloaded through official student portals by ICSI. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the following websites:



ICSI Official Website



CSEET Student Portal



The students should download their hall tickets from the official website only, as they might get some malicious links otherwise. The hall tickets are never sent physically through post or courier services.

Details Mentioned on ICSI Admit Card 2026

Once the admit card is downloaded by the candidate, they must ensure that all the information provided on the same is checked carefully. Generally, an admit card has:



Name of Candidate



Candidate’s Photo & Signatures



Roll/Registration Number



Date of Examination



Time of Exam



Reporting Time



Exam Center Location



Important Information Related to the Exam



In case of wrong information, it is advised that students contact ICSI officials immediately.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Date, Timing & Schedule

The examination of CSEET June 2026, conducted by ICSI, is scheduled to be held on 7th June 2026. Students are encouraged to go through all the necessary details given on the admit card before appearing for the exam. The details include the following:

Date of examination, along with time of examination

Reporting time of the examination center

Address of examination center

Essential instructions for the day of the examination

From the academic year 2026, ICSI has changed its exam pattern, where the CSEET exam will be held offline at the designated examination center from June 2026 onwards.

Exam Day Guidelines & Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the examination need to follow all the necessary rules regarding the day of the exam as specified by the ICSI. The important rules are as follows:

A printed version of the admit card must be carried.

Carry a government-issued ID proof photo document.

Reporting at the examination venue before the reporting time.

No carrying electronic gadgets like a smartwatch, a calculator, or a mobile phone inside the examination hall.

Follow all the instructions given by the invigilator inside the examination hall.

Failing to carry the admit card/ID proof will automatically make the candidate disqualified from the exam.

ICSI Admit Card Download Issues: Login Problems & Fixes

Some of the problems faced by students while downloading their ICSI CSEET Admit Card are given below, along with their solutions.

If the site does not open up, refresh the site and try to access it at a later time.

If the login details turn out to be incorrect, verify your registration number and DOB (date of birth).If the admit card does not load up on your computer, make sure that

you have registered for the exam.

If the PDF file does not get downloaded, try accessing it using another browser or another computer system.

It is important that the students do not wait until the very last minute to download their admit card.

What to Do If There is an Error in the Admit Card?

In case any error occurs in the admit card regarding any discrepancy in the details like name, picture, wrong test center, or timing, then students must approach the concerned ICSI authority.

Students may be required to provide some evidence that can help in correcting the mistakes in the admit card. Students need to get all corrections done before the exam date.



ICSI CSEET Exam Pattern & Syllabus

ICSI has adopted a new pattern for CSEET 2026. The examination includes subjects such as communication, business, law, accounting, and reasoning abilities.

Main Subjects Included

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude

Fundamental Accounting

Important Topics:

Some major topics included in the syllabus are:

Communication Skills

Business Correspondence

Accounting Principles

Final Accounts

Business Law

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

Current Affairs

It is essential for aspirants to keep visiting the ICSI website frequently for any information about the syllabus, pattern of examination, and instructions

Also Read : UPSC Calendar 2027 Out at upsc.gov.in: CSE Prelims on May 23, Check Full Exam Schedule & Download PDF