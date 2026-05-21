Best Maharashtra Summer Camps in 2026: Sports, Dance, Coding and Adventure Programs

Best Summer Camps in Mumbai 2026: Summer camps in Mumbai are a favorite among children and teenagers alike. Why? Because there is a chance for the students to gain new knowledge through holiday programs while enjoying themselves with different kinds of creative and outdoor activities. In Mumbai, summer camps in 2026 will offer coding, robotics, dancing, sports, leadership, and adventure programs etc. These camps provide children with interactive activities and practical sessions that help in developing their communication skills, teamwork skills, and build up their self-confidence. Whether it is technology, sports, or outdoor camping, there are plenty of interesting things that students can enjoy during their summer break in Mumbai.

Best Summer Camps in Maharashtra 2026:

iCode Mumbai:

iCode Mumbai is a well known Coding & STEM Learning center in Mumbai. The summer camp will feature workshops in coding, robotics, drones, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Children get a hands-on learning experience at the learning center, and they can learn all about the technology in an interactive way.

Address: 201, 2nd Floor, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Rd, near Hinduja College, Charni Road East, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Mumbai Coding Club

Mumbai Coding Club organizes camps for coding and programming for students who want to know more about software and technology. Students learn the basics of coding, applications and STEM activities that help them improve their logical reasoning skills.

Address: 90 Feet Rd, near Sakinaka Metro Station, Sainath Wadi, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Saki Naka, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072

Robomaniac

Robomaniac conducts summer workshops for kids who want to learn about science and innovation through robotics and coding. Students will be working on robotics, programming, and hands-on technology projects through the camp. The program is designed to gain creativity and technical knowledge through practical exercises.

Address: Bldg 1, B Wing, 008, Bhaktipark, near IMAX Theatre, Wadala East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400037

RHYTHM DANCE ACADEMY & FITNESS CENTER

Rhythm Dance Academy is well known for its dance and fitness training programs for students of different age groups. Summer camp will feature Bollywood, hip-hop, freestyle, and fitness-based dance sessions. Students also get the chance to develop their stage confidence and performance skills through choreography and group work.

Address: Carmel Of St. Joseph School, Marve Rd, opp. CUT-EX SALON, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064

Kids Adventure Camp Zone

Kids Adventure Camp Zone is about Outdoor Learning and Adventure-based activities for kids and teenagers It offers team-building games, camping, leadership exercises and outdoor recreational experiences designed to boost students’ confidence and communication skills.

Address: Ram Nagar CHS, 55/5, Balaram Babu Khedekar Marg, near Bhavya Heights, Sahakar Nagar, Wadala, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400031

Inme Summer Camps Mumbai

Kids Adventure Camp Zone is about Outdoor Learning and Adventure-based activities for kids and teenagers It offers team-building games, camping, leadership exercises, and outdoor recreational experiences designed to boost students’ confidence and communication skills.

Address: 11, Third Floor, Shubh CHS, KD, Dada Saheb Gaikwad Rd, opposite Tambre Nagar, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400080

Kshitij-Redefining Fun

The Kshitij – Redefining Fun is a renowned summer camp organization that provides adventure camps, educational trips, and learning through activities to children and teenagers. The summer camp focuses on building up the leadership qualities, creative thinking, and social skills of children through various activities.

Address: C-702, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, behind Shubh Hotel, Naupada, Thane West, Maharashtra 400602

Bhavan’s Nature And Adventure Centre

Bhavan’s Nature and Adventure Centre is one of the popular adventure activity centres in Mumbai. At the camp, students can go on treks, rock climb, learn about nature, and take part in outdoor sports. These programs provide children with adventure-based experiences that foster teamwork, leadership, and confidence.

Address: Bhavan’s Campus, New Dadabhai Rd, Old D N Nagar, Munshi Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058

Mountain Marks

The Mountain Marks Program is for youngsters who enjoy adventure sports and outdoor activities. The young boys and girls will be educated about exploring the natural world, along with working in teams through activities such as trekking, rappelling, camping, and leadership training.

Address: Shop No. 9, Ram Apartment, Sarojini Naidu Rd, Tambe Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400080

A Fun and Productive Summer Experience

Mumbai summer camps are not just about fun. The summer camps for the year 2026 will help students to learn some new skills and gain confidence during their holidays through the use of technology, creativity, physical activities, and outdoor sessions. Such camps are good for the students who have an interest in coding, dancing, sports and adventure sports.

Also Read: Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs