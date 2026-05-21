Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

An old video of reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has resurfaced online after a massive cocaine seizure involved a shipment with shipments from her shapewear brand SKIMS. The clip, in which she jokes “I love ecstasy,” spread quickly on social media has users linking to recent headlines about the drug bust. There is no indication Kardashian or SKIMS was involved. The incident came to light following a UK drug trafficking investigation that found 90kg of cocaine worth roughly $9.4m in a specially-modified truck carrying legitimate SKIMS goods from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom. Border guards intercepted the vehicle in the Port of Harwich, Essex.

What Happened In The Cocaine Bust?

The driver, Jakub Jan Konkel, later pleaded guilty to paying off the drug smugglers and was given a maximum sentence exceeding 13 years in prison. UK investigators said the SKIMS merchandise was legitimate goods used as a cover. Skims, Kardashian and the exporter and importer were not accused of any wrongdoing.

Why The Old Video Is Trending Again?

Recent news of a drug shipment seized in a former Kardashian employee’s possession has led to social media users sharing an old clip of Kardashian talking about ecstasy. Kardashian’s old clip has started to circulate online because people are linking the clip to the recent headlines. However, the new attention is largely caused by internet rumor and the organization of social media at the time of the criminal sentencing of the drug dealer that led to the seizure of the cocaine. It is especially unheard of how many rumors may circulate through the internet at large.

Old Kim Kardashian clips are blowing up again after she openly admitted being hooked on ecstasy, saying she couldn’t walk away from it and that marriage didn’t even stop her 😳 “I love ecstasy so much I couldn’t leave it.”

“Even when I got married, I was still taking it.” pic.twitter.com/4Tcf7Pg6vl — Random Feed (@ipostrandom21) May 20, 2026

However, in this case, the rumors have caused heightened attention to the old clip. The internet has become a huge place for rumors and gossip to circulate quickly. This is most notably by social media and social networking sites.

SKIMS Responds To The Rumors

The company has released an official response about the rumors. The company also stated that there was no prior knowledge of any illegal activity taking place in the vehicle that was seized. SKIMS also stated that they were not connected to the driver or the truck. Law enforcement officials have stated that the shipment was legitimate and that the investigation was solely focused on the driver convicted of trafficking the cocaine.

No Link To Kim Kardashian

The video has caused a lot of speculation to circulate about whether or not Kim Kardashian is involved. However, law enforcement officials have stated most likely that she is not connected to the company. The vehicles drugs were in were hidden in a separate compartment. The shipment itself was legitimate clothing.

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