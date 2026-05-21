LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

An old video of Kim Kardashian joking, “I love ecstasy,” has gone viral after a $9.4 million cocaine seizure linked to a truck carrying legitimate SKIMS products in the UK. Authorities found 90 kg of cocaine hidden in a modified vehicle intercepted at the Port of Harwich, Essex. Officials have stated there is no evidence linking Kardashian or SKIMS to the smuggling operation.

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’ (Via X)
Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’ (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 19:04 IST

An old video of reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has resurfaced online after a massive cocaine seizure involved a shipment with shipments from her shapewear brand SKIMS. The clip, in which she jokes “I love ecstasy,” spread quickly on social media has users linking to recent headlines about the drug bust. There is no indication Kardashian or SKIMS was involved. The incident came to light following a UK drug trafficking investigation that found 90kg of cocaine worth roughly $9.4m in a specially-modified truck carrying legitimate SKIMS goods from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom. Border guards intercepted the vehicle in the Port of Harwich, Essex.

What Happened In The Cocaine Bust?

The driver, Jakub Jan Konkel, later pleaded guilty to paying off the drug smugglers and was given a maximum sentence exceeding 13 years in prison. UK investigators said the SKIMS merchandise was legitimate goods used as a cover. Skims, Kardashian and the exporter and importer were not accused of any wrongdoing.

Why The Old Video Is Trending Again?

Recent news of a drug shipment seized in a former Kardashian employee’s possession has led to social media users sharing an old clip of Kardashian talking about ecstasy. Kardashian’s old clip has started to circulate online because people are linking the clip to the recent headlines. However, the new attention is largely caused by internet rumor and the organization of social media at the time of the criminal sentencing of the drug dealer that led to the seizure of the cocaine. It is especially unheard of how many rumors may circulate through the internet at large.

You Might Be Interested In

However, in this case, the rumors have caused heightened attention to the old clip. The internet has become a huge place for rumors and gossip to circulate quickly. This is most notably by social media and social networking sites.

SKIMS Responds To The Rumors

The company has released an official response about the rumors. The company also stated that there was no prior knowledge of any illegal activity taking place in the vehicle that was seized. SKIMS also stated that they were not connected to the driver or the truck. Law enforcement officials have stated that the shipment was legitimate and that the investigation was solely focused on the driver convicted of trafficking the cocaine.

No Link To Kim Kardashian

The video has caused a lot of speculation to circulate about whether or not Kim Kardashian is involved. However, law enforcement officials have stated most likely that she is not connected to the company. The vehicles drugs were in were hidden in a separate compartment. The shipment itself was legitimate clothing.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anurag Dobhal’s Father? UK Rider 07 Makes Shocking Allegations After Legal Complaint Filed By Family

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’
Tags: celebrity news trending 2026cocaine found in SKIMS shipmentKim Kardashian drug remarksKim Kardashian ecstasy commentKim Kardashian old videoKim Kardashian viral newsSKIMS controversy 2026SKIMS shipment cocaine case

RELATED News

Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show

Why Is Ram Charan’s Peddi Using Bhojpuri In Its Hindi Release? Makers’ Big Formula Could Bring Huge Success To Film

Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha OTT Release Date: How Is It Different From Theatre Version?

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 64: Ranveer Singh’s Film Refuses To Back Down Despite Slowdown, Pulls In Rs 5–7 Lakh

LATEST NEWS

PAK vs AUS ODI Series Live Streaming FREE APP: How to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team ODI LIVE for Free

Best Maharashtra Summer Camps in 2026: Sports, Dance, Coding and Adventure Programs

Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

 Hyderabad to Host Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 – Leg 2 on June 6–7; TPL Eyes Global Expansion

Indian Railways To Use AI-Based Surveillance, Drones, And Advanced CCTV Systems To Enhance Passenger Safety

Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’
Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’
Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’
Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

QUICK LINKS