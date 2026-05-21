LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 today, May 21. Students can check and download their scorecards from karresults.nic.in and the KSEAB PUC result portal using their registration number and stream. Results are also available through the Karnataka One app.

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks (Pic Credits: Canva)
Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks (Pic Credits: Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 18:24 IST

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 today, May 21, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official result portal. Candidates can check their results on karresults.nic.in as well as the KSEAB PUC result portal by entering their registration number and stream in the login window. The board has also informed students that results can be accessed through the Karnataka One application.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: Here’s How To Check

These simple steps to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 link on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and stream.
  • Click on Submit.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
  • You Can See Details On The Scorecard

It include important information such as:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Student’s name
  • Registration number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Qualifying status
  • Other examination-related details

Also, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned authorities for correction.

Check Out Direct Link: karresults.nic.in.

ALSO READ: Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks
Tags: 2nd PUC result 20262nd PUC Result link 2026 Karnataka BoardKar nic in 2026Karnataka 2nd PUC resultsKarresults nic in 2026 SSLC resultsKSEAB Karnataka gov in 2026 2nd PUCKSEAB results PUCSSLC Result 2026 Karnataka

RELATED News

NEET UG 2026 Refund: NTA Starts Fee Refund Process-Check Eligibility & Last Date

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

UPSC Calendar 2027 Out at upsc.gov.in: CSE Prelims on May 23, Check Full Exam Schedule & Download PDF

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23: Eligibility, Application Fee, And How To Apply Details Inside

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

 Hyderabad to Host Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 – Leg 2 on June 6–7; TPL Eyes Global Expansion

Indian Railways To Use AI-Based Surveillance, Drones, And Advanced CCTV Systems To Enhance Passenger Safety

Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show

Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

AMD To Invest $10 Billion In Taiwan: Expands Chip Packaging And AI Infrastructure To Develop Next-Gen AI Systems

ROTORIS Names IPL-Winning Captain Rajat Patidar as ‘A ROTORIS Man’ for IPL 2026

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks
Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks
Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks
Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

QUICK LINKS