Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 today, May 21, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official result portal. Candidates can check their results on karresults.nic.in as well as the KSEAB PUC result portal by entering their registration number and stream in the login window. The board has also informed students that results can be accessed through the Karnataka One application.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: Here’s How To Check

These simple steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Click on the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and stream.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

You Can See Details On The Scorecard

It include important information such as:

Student’s name

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Other examination-related details

Also, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned authorities for correction.

Check Out Direct Link: karresults.nic.in.

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