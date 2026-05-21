Punjab, Haryana Summer Holidays 2026: Best Summer Camps for School Students

Punjab, Haryana Summer Holidays 2026: Summer camp is one of the most productive ways for students to spend their vacation time and learn new skills. Summer Camps in Punjab and Haryana 2026 Punjab and Haryana summer camps have a host of activities related to creativity, technology, sports and adventure for children and teenagers. The camps will include robotics programs, coding programs, dancing lessons, football training and outdoor adventure programs. The interactive learning helps the children to have fun, gain confidence, work together and improve communication and leadership skills. There are many types of summer activities which can help students to learn something new in an interesting way during their vacation time.

Punjab, Haryana Summer Holidays 2026

Indian School of Robotics

Indian School of Robotics is a popular coding and robotics learning centre in Punjab. The summer camp provides school students with workshops in coding, robotics, artificial intelligence and STEM-based learning activities. Children take part in practical projects and technology sessions aimed at developing creativity and innovation skills.

Address: SCF 56, 2nd Floor, Phase 10, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali, Punjab 160062

Dansation Dance Studio

Dansation Dance Studio is one of the most famous dance academy in Mohali. Students from different age groups have workshops in Bollywood, freestyle, hip-hop and contemporary dance in the summer camp. The academy also works on fitness, stage confidence and performance skills through choreography and group activities.

Address: SCF 44, Top Floor, above O Chicken, Phase 5, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali, Punjab 160059

GSM SPORTS ACADEMY

The GSM Sports Academy in Ludhiana has been well-known for the sports coaching and training programs that it offers. Students get to play cricket, football, athletics and also do physical training exercises while attending the summer camp.

Address: New BRS Nagar Rd, New BRS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab 142022

Mapple Jungle Camp

Mapple Jungle Camp is the most famous for outdoor adventure and nature based learning activities in Punjab. The camp organizes trekking, camping, leadership games and outdoor recreational activities for children and teenagers. These activities allow students to develop communication skills and confidence while out in nature.

Address: Mohiwal, Nilan, near Anandpur Sahib, Punjab 174015

Code Ninjas

The Code Ninjas, which is a cool coding class, holds summer camps in Gurugram that include technology-based classes. Some of the classes include coding, robotics, gaming and STEM. These classes teach children how to code through practical means.

Address: M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurugram, Haryana 122102

Shashtriya Kala Kendra

Shashtriya Kala Kendra is famous for dance and performing arts training programs in Gurugram. Students interested in performing arts can join the summer camp to learn Bollywood, classical and contemporary dances. The program also puts a huge emphasis on creativity, stage performance and confidence building activities.

Address: SCO 98, First Floor, Sector 46, Gurugram, Haryana 122003

Roots Football Academy

With summer holidays knocking at the door, Gurugram’s famous football coaching academy, Roots Football Academy, will host training and physical exercise classes. The objective of this camp is to improve the skills of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and fitness in children and youngsters.

Address: Sector 62, Gurugram, Haryana 122102

Camp Wild Dhauj

Camp Wild Dhauj is one of the best adventure camps in Haryana. The camp offers rock climbing, trekking, camping, zipline and outdoor learning programs for students. Adventure activities help children to develop leadership qualities, confidence and team-work skills in a safe environment.

Address: Dhauj Bandh, Village Selakhari, PO Dhauj, Faridabad, Haryana 121004

A Fun and Productive Summer Experience

The summer camps at Punjab and Haryana are gradually becoming much more diverse and fun-oriented in 2026. These camps give children an opportunity to learn about programming languages, dancing, sports, and adventurous activities. In addition, children will develop their creative skills, confidence, and become team players. No matter what interests children may have, whether it is computers, dancing, or adventurous activities, all can be experienced through these camps.