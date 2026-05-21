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Home > Sports News > Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

Dive into the latest football transfer rumours as we analyse why Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and Murillo are perfect targets for Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho next season.

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and...:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours (Image Source: X)
Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and...:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 19:27 IST

As the highly intense European football calendar moves forward, massive speculation regarding the upcoming summer transfer window is already dominating the digital space. Elite clubs and legendary managers across the continent are quietly preparing their strategic moves for next season to heavily upgrade their current squads. Today, we are diving deep into the latest football transfer rumours, analysing exactly why specific world-class talents are generating immense buzz in the market. From the Santiago Bernabeu demanding fresh attacking firepower to tactical masterminds seeking midfield dominance, here is a detailed analysis of why Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and Murillo could become the biggest transfer targets next season.

1. Erling Haaland – Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is definitely one of the most in-demand forwards. Real Madrid, known for always going after the biggest global superstar names, is a great match for the Norwegian striker’s Galactico style. The Spanish giants would, of course, love the great goal-scoring skill of Haaland. But signing a player of that calibre to Madrid would be very difficult.

Not only would you need to find a way to give him a huge salary without throwing your wage structure out of whack, but tactically, someone very important from the current frontline might have to leave to make his role fit perfectly. So this possible megadeal largely depends on which existing star the club would be willing to get rid of.

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2. Morten Hjulmand – Sporting CP

Moving on to another huge tactical necessity, the latest football transfer rumours indicate that  Mourinho is interested in Morten Hjulmand. The talented midfielder has demonstrated great maturity and excellent tactical discipline during the games. Mourinho is known to go for aggressive, smart and physically strong players to support his midfield formations. Hjulmand is a perfect match as he is full of energy and defence-oriented. Acquiring him next season would give the team the midfield control the manager needs to succeed in domestic and European matches.

3. Murillo – Nottingham Forest

While their absolute dream might be securing premium attackers, Real Madrid desperately needs immediate reinforcements in their defensive department. Injuries and an ageing backline have clearly exposed massive vulnerabilities in their defence this season. This exact situation makes Murillo a highly logical and brilliant choice for the Spanish powerhouse. The young defender has consistently proven his immense physical strength, excellent reading of the game and exceptional ball-playing abilities. Investing in a solid, reliable centre back like Murillo would instantly resolve their defensive struggles and easily provide long-term stability at the heart of their defence for many upcoming seasons.

Also Read – PAK vs AUS ODI Series Live Streaming FREE APP: How to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team ODI LIVE for Free

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Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours
Tags: Erling HaalandFootball OpinionFootball Transfer RumoursJose mourinhoMorten HjulmandMurilloreal madridSantiago BernabeuSummer Transfer Window

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Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours
Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours
Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours
Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

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