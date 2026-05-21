Bangalore Live Weather Report: 10 Important Insights on Rain, Heat & Wind Trends

The weather in Bangalore remained turbulent once again on May 21 as different places in the city received rains due to a cloudy evening following a hot and humid day. As per the IMD report, the city along with its surrounding areas is under yellow alert with further showers expected till the end of the week. The latest weather bangalore forecast suggested that there will be heavy cloud formation in the afternoon, followed by thunderstorm and rain in the evening. There may also be an increase in wind speeds up to 40 kmph in certain locations. This may lead to the fall of trees and travel issues. Different locations such as Whitefield, Rajajinagar, Chamrajpet, Ramamurthynagar, Malleshwaram, Kothanur and Varthur witnessed rain at around 6pm – 6:15pm.

Key Insights on Bangalore Weather Today

The latest weather bangalore update highlighted several major developments across Karnataka and Bangalore. The IMD said rainfall activity will continue till May 21 across coastal, north interior and south interior Karnataka. Districts including Koppal, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Bangalore Urban and Bangalore Rural are likely to receive rainfall. The weather bangalore system is also bringing lightning activity and gusty winds. Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph are expected across several regions from May 22 onward. Coastal Karnataka may also witness isolated thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph till May 24.

Bangalore Rain Forecast Today – Will It Rain or Stay Dry?

The latest weather bangalore forecast clearly indicates that Bangalore is unlikely to stay dry today. The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with evening showers and thunderstorms across many parts of the city. Several weather watchers shared live updates as drizzle and heavy rain moved through Whitefield, Rajajinagar and Malleshwaram. Nearby hill station areas around Bangalore could also witness rainfall activity. Continuous lightning and strong winds may make outdoor movement risky during evening hours.

Temperature Trends in Bangalore – Day vs Night Comparison

Bangalore faced hot and humid weather in the afternoon hours, while the temperature fell gradually due to rain beginning in the evening. There was a contrasting weather pattern in Bangalore during the day and at night when it rained. Humidity was also high in the city before rain set in.

Wind Speed & Humidity in Bangalore Today

According to the IMD, winds may touch 40 kmph in Bangalore today, while some Karnataka regions could witness gusts up to 60 kmph over the next few days. The weather bangalore alert also warned that lightning activity could continue during thunderstorms. Moisture levels remain high across the city, increasing discomfort levels despite evening rain.

Bangalore 15-Day Weather Forecast

The IMD said Bangalore is likely to continue receiving pre-monsoon showers over the next several days. The weather bangalore forecast suggests intermittent rainfall, cloudy skies and thunderstorms may continue through late May. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify from May 22 onwards across Karnataka.

Date Weather Condition Max Temp Min Temp Rain Chances Wind Speed 21 May Thunderstorms, cloudy evening 33°C 22°C High 40 kmph 22 May Rain with lightning 34°C 22°C Very High 50–60 kmph 23 May Scattered thunderstorms 32°C 22°C High 45 kmph 24 May Cloudy with showers 30°C 22°C High 35 kmph 25 May Afternoon thunderstorms 32°C 22°C Moderate 30 kmph 26 May Cloudy, light rain possible 31°C 21°C Moderate 28 kmph 27 May Partly sunny, humid 32°C 21°C Low–Moderate 25 kmph 28 May Mostly sunny morning, evening showers 33°C 21°C Moderate 30 kmph 29 May Thunderstorms likely 31°C 22°C High 35 kmph 30 May Rain and cloudy skies 30°C 22°C High 32 kmph 31 May Mostly cloudy with rain 30°C 22°C High 30 kmph 1 June Pre-monsoon showers continue 31°C 22°C High 28 kmph 2 June Cloudy with scattered rain 31°C 21°C Moderate 25 kmph 3 June Warm and humid, evening drizzle 32°C 21°C Moderate 24 kmph 4 June Thunderstorms possible 31°C 21°C High 30 kmph

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise & Moonset Timing in Bangalore

Sunrise in Bangalore was around 5:52 AM, while sunset is expected near 6:38 PM. Moonrise and moonset timings may vary slightly depending on cloud cover and local weather conditions.

IMD Weather Alerts for Bangalore Today

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bangalore and adjoining regions. The weather bangalore warning includes heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Fishermen along Coastal Karnataka have also been advised not to venture into the sea till May 24 due to rough weather conditions.

Flight, Train & Travel Advisory Due to Weather

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may impact traffic movement across Bangalore during evening peak hours. The weather bangalore conditions could also lead to waterlogging, slower traffic and delays in local transport services. Strong winds may result in falling branches and temporary disruptions in some areas.

Health Advisory – How Weather Is Affecting People Today

Doctors and weather experts have advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during lightning activity and thunderstorms. The weather bangalore situation, combined with high humidity and sudden temperature changes, may also affect elderly people, children and those with breathing issues.

Bangalore is expected to continue witnessing unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions over the coming days as IMD maintains rain and thunderstorm alerts across Karnataka.

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