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Home > India News > ‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

The Calcutta High Court has upheld West Bengal’s restrictions on cattle slaughter ahead of Eid al-Adha 2026, reiterating that cow sacrifice is not considered an essential religious practice under Islam while directing the state to improve enforcement systems.

‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid (Photo generated by AI)
‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 21:33 IST

The Calcutta High Court has refused to suspend the West Bengal government’s recent order regulating the slaughter of cattle before Eid al-Adha, stating that the notification follows earlier judicial directions already upheld by the court.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen observed that the state government’s May 13 directive was issued in line with a previous 2018 ruling. Since that earlier judgment had already attained legal finality, the court said there was no valid ground to interfere with the latest notification.

Court says earlier ruling remains binding

While dismissing challenges against the notification, the bench noted that the government had acted within the framework of the law and in accordance with prior court instructions. The judges made it clear that the public notice could not be stayed merely because objections had been raised ahead of the festival season.

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The matter came before the court through multiple petitions questioning the state’s guidelines issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act in the lead-up to Bakrid celebrations scheduled for next week.

Slaughter is allowed only with certification

Under the state government’s notification, animals such as bulls, bullocks, cows, calves and buffaloes cannot be slaughtered unless authorities certify them as medically or legally unfit. The court also reiterated that slaughter activities must take place only at officially approved slaughterhouses.

The order further empowers local authorities to inspect premises and act against any illegal slaughter operations. The bench stressed that enforcement mechanisms must remain effective during the festival period to ensure compliance with the law.

High Court raises concern over implementation

Although the court declined to interfere with the notification, it did point to possible administrative shortcomings. The judges asked the state government to review whether enough officials, veterinary officers and infrastructure facilities were available across West Bengal to properly implement the certification process.

The bench remarked that if any gaps were identified in the existing system, the government should address them immediately so that lawful procedures could be carried out smoothly during Eid-related activities.

Petitioners cite religious and financial concerns

One of the pleas was filed by Trinamool Congress MLA Akhruzzaman, who argued that the state had not exercised its powers under Section 12 of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act to grant exemptions for religious sacrifice.

The petition also highlighted the economic burden faced by many families during Eid. According to the argument presented before the court, goats and sheep become significantly more expensive ahead of Bakrid, making larger animals a more affordable option for several people observing the festival.

Cow sacrifice not essential to Eid, says court

During the hearing, the High Court referred to earlier Supreme Court observations stating that cow sacrifice is not an indispensable or mandatory religious practice associated with Eid al-Adha in Islam.

The judges directed the state government to revise portions of the notification by including conditions discussed during the proceedings. At the same time, the court clarified that the government still has the authority to independently consider requests for exemptions under Section 12 of the Act.

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‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid
Tags: Bakrid restrictionscalcutta-high-courtcattle slaughter rulescow sacrifice verdictEid al-Adha 2026Kolkata High CourtWest Bengal news

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‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

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‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid
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‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid
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