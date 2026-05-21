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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast

Delhi-NCR continued to face severe heatwave conditions with temperatures touching 43°C, but IMD satellite images showed a powerful Western Disturbance moving toward North India.

When will it rain in Delhi-NCR?
When will it rain in Delhi-NCR?

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 21:50 IST

Following many days of extremely hot waves and high temperature that has been disturbing the North and Central regions of India, the good news of respite has finally come for people residing in Delhi-NCR. Everyone wants to know when there will be rain in Delhi-NCR. According to satellite pictures shown by the IMD, a very strong Western Disturbance is advancing towards North India at a very fast speed. According to meteorologists, this disturbance can result in the formation of thunderstorms, clouds, winds, and precipitation in the coming days in the Delhi-NCR region. Although hot conditions will prevail for some time, there seems to be an indication of changes in the weather through satellite pictures.

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi NCR? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Delhi-NCR remained under severe heat conditions on May 21, with temperatures touching 42°C to 43°C in several areas. Strong sunlight since morning and humid conditions made outdoor movement difficult across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. IMD officials said cloud movement over nearby regions has started increasing because of the approaching Western Disturbance. Though major rainfall has not yet reached Delhi-NCR, experts believe pre-monsoon activity is now slowly building over North India.

City Temp Live Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Delhi 42°C 5:28 AM 7:08 PM 1:11 AM 12:58 PM
Noida 41°C 5:27 AM 7:07 PM 1:10 AM 12:57 PM
Gurugram 42°C 5:29 AM 7:09 PM 1:12 AM 12:59 PM
Ghaziabad 41°C 5:26 AM 7:06 PM 1:09 AM 12:56 PM
Faridabad 42°C 5:28 AM 7:08 PM 1:11 AM 12:58 PM

The rising humidity levels and changing wind patterns are also signs that weather conditions may begin shifting toward thunderstorms and scattered rainfall later this month.

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Yesterday (20-05-2026) vs Today (21-05-2026) Weather Comparison: Which Parts Of Delhi-NCR Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Despite the extremely hot weather on both days, humidity was relatively high and there was more cloud cover on Thursday than on Wednesday in Delhi-NCR. In addition, clouds were spotted forming and moving around accompanied by some dust movements.

IMD satellite images also showed moisture slowly advancing toward North India. However, Delhi-NCR did not receive any meaningful rainfall yet. Heatwave conditions continue across most parts of the region, especially during afternoon hours when temperatures remain close to 43°C.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Delhi’s prolonged period of heat wave conditions is impacting traffic movement. The intense heat and strong winds dissuaded many from venturing out during the afternoon hours. Meteorologists have issued warnings about possible thunderstorms and strong winds coming at the end of this month, which might cause disruptions to air travel and trains.

Labourers, roadside vendors, delivery workers, elderly citizens and children remain the most vulnerable under these harsh weather conditions.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi-NCR for the next few days. However, weather experts monitoring satellite images said the incoming Western Disturbance could trigger thunderstorms, lightning and rain activity toward May 26 and May 27.

The department advised people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight between 12 PM and 3 PM and monitor official weather alerts closely as weather conditions may change rapidly.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

According to weather experts, Delhi-NCR may start witnessing slight relief from extreme heat after May 25 as thunderstorm activity increases. Temperatures are expected to gradually fall by 2°C to 4°C if rainfall develops over the region.

Date Delhi Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Faridabad
22 May 43°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 43°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C 43°C / 29°C
23 May 43°C / 30°C 42°C / 29°C 43°C / 30°C 42°C / 29°C 43°C / 30°C
24 May 42°C / 29°C 41°C / 28°C 42°C / 29°C 41°C / 28°C 42°C / 29°C
25 May 41°C / 28°C 40°C / 27°C 41°C / 28°C 40°C / 27°C 41°C / 28°C
26 May 39°C / 27°C Thunder Possible 38°C / 26°C 39°C / 27°C 38°C / 26°C 39°C / 27°C
27 May 38°C / 26°C Light Rain Chance 37°C / 25°C 38°C / 26°C 37°C / 25°C 38°C / 26°C
28 May-05 June 37°C-40°C 36°C-39°C 37°C-40°C 36°C-39°C 37°C-40°C

Delhi-NCR residents may finally see some relief from the brutal heat over the coming days as the powerful Western Disturbance moves closer to North India. While the heatwave is not ending immediately, IMD satellite images suggest that rain, thunderstorms and cooler winds may soon arrive across the region.

Also Read: Bangalore Live Weather Report: 10 Important Insights on Rain, Heat & Wind Trends   

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Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast
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Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast
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