Shocking Update In Rohit Shetty’s House Shooting: Jailed Gangster Watched Gunmen Open Fire On Video Call

Mumbai police have revealed fresh details in the firing case linked to filmmaker Rohit Shetty, stating that the shooter initially backed out before later returning to carry out the attack. According to the 1,624-page chargesheet, jailed gangster Anmol Bishnoi had allegedly sent a shooter to target Shetty’s residence in Mumbai in January this year.

The accused, identified as Deepak Sharma, reportedly hid outside the filmmaker’s residence for nearly 30 minutes during the first attempt. However, he panicked and fled the scene without opening fire. Police documents state that Deepak Sharma later received a call from Anmol Bishnoi, who reprimanded him after the failed attempt.

Shooter Returned After Fresh Instructions

Investigators said a second date was then fixed for the attack. Around 12:45 am on February 1, the accused allegedly returned to Shetty’s nine-storey apartment building in Mumbai’s Juhu area and fired five rounds toward the first floor. One bullet reportedly hit the glass of a gym inside the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The chargesheet further states that Anmol Bishnoi remained connected with the shooter through a live video call during the attack. Police claimed he stayed on the call from the moment the firing began until the accused escaped from the location.

Police Describe Attack As Planned Conspiracy

After the shooting, Sharma and three other accused allegedly fled the area in an autorickshaw and travelled to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district. Police said the group later met at another accused person’s residence before leaving for northern states by train.

Investigators have described the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy allegedly aimed at establishing the dominance of the Bishnoi gang. The police have so far arrested 15 people in connection with the case, including Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

Conclusion

The Mumbai Police investigation has painted the Rohit Shetty firing case as a carefully planned operation rather than an impulsive act. The chargesheet details how the accused allegedly regrouped after the failed first attempt and returned days later to execute the attack under constant guidance from Anmol Bishnoi. With multiple arrests made and MCOCA invoked, authorities are continuing to probe the wider network and alleged links between organised crime groups and high-profile targeting cases in Mumbai.

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